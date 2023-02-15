Nollywood
All The Best Red Carpet Looks From The Premiere of “A Sunday Affair”
Nollywood’s finest stepped out in all their glitz and elegance at the world premiere of the new title by EbonyLife Films, “A Sunday Affair.”
Trust the guests to have put their spin on the theme, sporting fur and lace-trimmed silk sets, luxurious robes, and matching accessories.
The film, which premiered globally on Netflix on February 14, 2023, stars Nse Ikpe-Etim, Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Oris Erhuero, Alexx Ekubo, Uzor Osimpkpa, Chris Iheuwa, and Hilda Dokubo.
See how our favourite celebrities turned up.
Oris Erhuero
Nse Ikpe-Etim
Dakore Egbuson-Akande
Mo Abudu
Richard Mofe-Damijo
Alexx Ekubo
Ini Dima-Okojie
Eku Edewor
Amanda Dara
Bisola Aiyeola
Deyemi Okanlawon
Lilian Afegbai
Omowunmi “Mimi” Onalaja
Ted Makanjuola
Inem King
Nancy Isime
Taymesan
Stan Nze and Blessing Nze
