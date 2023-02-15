Connect with us

Nollywood

All The Best Red Carpet Looks From The Premiere of "A Sunday Affair"

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Uzoamaka Aniunoh makes Directorial Debut with Short Film "Love Language" | Read Our Exclusive Interview

BN TV Comedy Nollywood

Blessing Nze plays Iya Barakat's new client in this episode of Bimbo Ademoye's "Teropi Secxxion"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Showdeck Launches High School Drama Series “Girl Meets Boy” | Watch Episode 1

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch: Ini Edo & Chichi Nworah share their experiences on the set of “Shanty Town”

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Ini Edo talks about Her Childhood, "Shanty Town" & Women's Empowerment on "Tea With Tay" | Watch

Movies & TV Nollywood

Ramsey Nouah Announces New Nollywood Project "Igbo Landing" in Collaboration With Play Network Studios

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV Nollywood

You Need to See this Hilarious Episode of Bimbo Ademoye's "Teropi Secxxion" featuring Bisola Aiyeola & Falz 

Features Music Nollywood

From "Happy Mumu" to "Billionaire (Onye Ji Cash)"... 5 Times Stanley Okorie's Music Was a Perfect Soundtrack to Everyday Life

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Ozzy Agu, Segilola Ogidan & Deyemi Okanlawon to star in Tolu Ajayi's Feature Film "Over The Bridge"

Nollywood

All The Best Red Carpet Looks From The Premiere of “A Sunday Affair”

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Nollywood’s finest stepped out in all their glitz and elegance at the world premiere of the new title by EbonyLife Films, “A Sunday Affair.”

Trust the guests to have put their spin on the theme, sporting fur and lace-trimmed silk sets, luxurious robes, and matching accessories.

The film, which premiered globally on Netflix on February 14, 2023, stars Nse Ikpe-Etim, Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Oris Erhuero, Alexx Ekubo, Uzor Osimpkpa, Chris Iheuwa, and Hilda Dokubo.

See how our favourite celebrities turned up.

Oris Erhuero

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Oris Erhuero (@iamoriserhuero)

Nse Ikpe-Etim 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nse Ikpe-Etim (@nseikpeetim)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nse Ikpe-Etim (@nseikpeetim)

Dakore Egbuson-Akande

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dakore Egbuson-Akande (@dakoreea)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dakore Egbuson-Akande (@dakoreea)

Mo Abudu 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mo Abudu (@moabudu)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mo Abudu (@moabudu)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mo Abudu (@moabudu)

Richard Mofe-Damijo 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Richard Mofe-Damijo RMD (@mofedamijo)

Alexx Ekubo 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alexx Ekubo (@alexxekubo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Ini Dima-Okojie

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ini Dima-Okojie (@inidimaokojie)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ini Dima-Okojie (@inidimaokojie)

Eku Edewor

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by E K U E D E W O R (@ekuedewor)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by E K U E D E W O R (@ekuedewor)


Amanda Dara 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amanda Dara (@amanda_dara)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amanda Dara (@amanda_dara)

Bisola Aiyeola 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bisola Aiyeola (@iambisola)

Deyemi Okanlawon

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Deyemi OKANLAWON (@deyemitheactor)

Lilian Afegbai

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lilian Afegbai (@lillyafe)

Omowunmi “Mimi” Onalaja

Ted Makanjuola

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ted Makanjuola (@ted_abudu)

Inem King

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Inem King (@inemking)

Nancy Isime

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nancy.E.Isime (@nancyisimeofficial)

Taymesan

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Emmanuel Taymesan (@taymesan_)

Stan Nze and Blessing Nze

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Stan Nze (@stannze)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

#BNCelebratingLove: Jason and Holiare Met on Twitter but Their Love has Blossomed Beyond the Platform

#BNCelebratingLove: Ifunanya Experienced Love That Will Forever be Etched in Her Memory

Money Matters with Nimi: Love and Money – Truly Together?

#BNCelebratingLove: From Owerri to Lagos & Then The Aisle! Read Kelexpus’ Love Story

#BNCelebratingLove: Oluwaleye Fell in Love At the Age of 19, Now He’s Soon to be Wed
css.php