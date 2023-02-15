All The Best Red Carpet Looks From The Premiere of “A Sunday Affair”

Nollywood’s finest stepped out in all their glitz and elegance at the world premiere of the new title by EbonyLife Films, “A Sunday Affair.”

Trust the guests to have put their spin on the theme, sporting fur and lace-trimmed silk sets, luxurious robes, and matching accessories.

The film, which premiered globally on Netflix on February 14, 2023, stars Nse Ikpe-Etim, Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Oris Erhuero, Alexx Ekubo, Uzor Osimpkpa, Chris Iheuwa, and Hilda Dokubo.

See how our favourite celebrities turned up.

Oris Erhuero

Nse Ikpe-Etim

Dakore Egbuson-Akande

Mo Abudu

Richard Mofe-Damijo

Alexx Ekubo

Ini Dima-Okojie

Eku Edewor

Amanda Dara

Bisola Aiyeola

Deyemi Okanlawon

Lilian Afegbai

Omowunmi “Mimi” Onalaja

Ted Makanjuola

Inem King

Nancy Isime

Taymesan

Stan Nze and Blessing Nze

