Lagos Cocktail Week 2021 to usher in an Exciting Week of Amazing Activities | October 6th -17th

One of Lagos’ most exciting events, ‘The Lagos Cocktail Week’ is scheduled to hold from October 7th, 2021 to October 16th, 2021. The week-long event follows a one-year hiatus as a result of the Covid-19 Pandemic. The founder Lara Rawa, an award-winning mixologist promises that the 2021 edition of the Lagos Cocktail Week will be nothing short of exhilarating.

The Lagos Cocktail Week made its debut into the Lagos scene in 2014, since then the event has enthused many lifestyle lovers and drink brands annually. It is the first event of its kind, allowing lovers of the finer things to enjoy Lagos’ best cocktails and liquor just by simply purchasing a ticket.

This year’s edition will take place at the Balmoral Marquee, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, a prime destination for an event of this caliber. As promised, the organizers of Lagos Cocktail Week have brought on board some prestigious liquor brands as partners. We are anticipating getting a taste of what Fayrouz, Desperados, Absolut Vodka, Star Radler, Jameson, Olmeca Tequila, Beefeater Gin, Johnnie Walker, Mr. Dowell’s, Gordon’s Moringa, and many others have in store for the attendees. Top and upscale bars and restaurants that will be participating in the Lagos Cocktail Week include Brass and Copper, Circa Lagos, RSVP, Slow, Orile, Seetle, South Social, Sao cafe, The Cabin, Stories, Atmosphere, Liquid Hub, Oh la, la, Cafe de Flore, Light House, and Mykonos.

The event will start on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, with a conference that spells out the values that the partners share; drinking responsibly and above all celebrating Nigerians in their diverse ways and taste. Subsequently, an intriguing cocktail village from October 15 to 16 will be erected that allows all guests to explore the nature of each brand and its essence.

Attendees will also get the opportunity to share these mouthwatering flavors with some of their favorite influencers. The cocktail village is indeed a cocktail in its own; where like minds and beautiful flavors meet to create a memory for the books. If you are feeling touristy, you can be part of the bar crawl that will be happening at the cocktail village; this allows attendees to go round to the different drink vendors and experience their bars.

For the thrill lovers, something with more action has been planned; a bar battle between some of Lagos’ best mixologists. The face-off will see bartenders battle it out to win the title of Best Bartender in Nigeria. This is the highlight of the week-long event and will round off the Lagos Cocktail Week, it definitely shouldn’t be missed.

During an interview with the founder, Lara Rawa, she expressed her heartfelt gratitude for the support shown to her by some of the most remarkable liquor brands and restaurants across the country.

“ It is such an honor to illuminate an important industry in our culture and society. I am glad that people appreciate the art that is cocktail making. When we are out socializing, we enjoy ourselves and forget there’s someone who has taken their time to craft us a special drink. This event is all about the mixologist and their tools!”, she said.

The Lagos Cocktail week is open to everyone to attend, if you love a good cocktail or two be part of this event! Purchase your ticket here

For more information check out:

Instagram – lagoscocktail

Website – Lagos Cocktail Week

Twitter – lagoscocktailwk

