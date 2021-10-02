Celebrities Shined Bright in Green & White for La Mode Magazine’s “Green October” Event

The 2021 Green October charity and entertainment event, presented by reality TV stars Ozo and Cynthia Nwadiora (Cee-C), was in full swing at the Oriental Hotel Lagos.

The Green October Event is a charity award, fashion show, and entertainment event held every October.

Every year, the Green October Event is tagged with a different subject to raise awareness for people with disabilities and encourage inclusion; this year’s theme is “Disability Rights and Equality.”

Notable attendees at the event were BBNaija stars Uriel Oputa, Jackie Bent, Teddy A, Maria Chike, Saskay, Kim Oprah, Prince Nelson, Nollywood actress Lilian Afegbai, and fashion designer Swanky Jerry, to name a few.

See some of our faves as they arrived on the green carpet below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cynthia Nwadiora (Cee-C) (@ceec_official)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by URIEL (@urielmusicstar)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TEDDY-A #ALPHA (@iamteddya)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TEDDY-A #ALPHA (@iamteddya)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria Chike (@mariachikebenjamin)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lilian Afegbai (@lillyafe)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lilian Afegbai (@lillyafe)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CHRISTIANA KAYODE (@berbiedoll)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jackieb BBNAIJA🐆 (@thejackiebent)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SASKAY (@officialsaskay)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beatrice Agba Nwaji (@beatriceofficial_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Opara (@kimoprah)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mimi Linda Yina (@medlinboss)