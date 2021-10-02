Events
Celebrities Shined Bright in Green & White for La Mode Magazine’s “Green October” Event
The 2021 Green October charity and entertainment event, presented by reality TV stars Ozo and Cynthia Nwadiora (Cee-C), was in full swing at the Oriental Hotel Lagos.
The Green October Event is a charity award, fashion show, and entertainment event held every October.
Every year, the Green October Event is tagged with a different subject to raise awareness for people with disabilities and encourage inclusion; this year’s theme is “Disability Rights and Equality.”
Notable attendees at the event were BBNaija stars Uriel Oputa, Jackie Bent, Teddy A, Maria Chike, Saskay, Kim Oprah, Prince Nelson, Nollywood actress Lilian Afegbai, and fashion designer Swanky Jerry, to name a few.
See some of our faves as they arrived on the green carpet below.
