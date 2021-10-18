TECNO hosted the #BBNaija Shine Ya Eye Housemates and it was definitely a Fab Time | See Photos

Connect with us

Published

30 mins ago

TECNO’s Corporate office in Lagos was agog with activity as the BBNaija Season 6 housemates paid a courtesy call to the brand. The “Shine Ya Eye” housemates of the recently concluded reality TV show couldn’t contain their excitement as they stormed TECNO’s headquarters.

The housemates were welcomed to beautiful fanfare by TECNO’s PR Communications and Media Manager, West Africa Region, Vincent Uzoegbu, who gave a rousing welcoming speech while congratulating them on the just concluded BBNaija reality show.


In a brief introduction about the brand, Vincent emphasized the brand’s continuous commitment to supporting young, ambitious youths who are determined to achieve their dreams and aspiration, hence its involvement in various engaging activities that provide the much-needed opportunities. This is in line with the brand’s new brand slogan, Stop at Nothing.

Amidst the excitement bursting from the housemates and the fans, one major highlight was the awarding of gifts to the housemates. The housemates were presented with cash prizes won during task days and from various online activities

Even more, all the housemates present were full of smiles as they were gifted either a TECNO Phantom X or the latest CAMON 18 Premier smartphone, along with other TECNO branded gifts.

BBNaija housemate, Angel, rounded off the event with finesse, by appreciating the brand for being a part of the fun in the BBNaija house and raising the bar with innovative products that helped to create lasting memories for all the housemates. It was indeed a day of fun and memories. And TECNO is still proving that it is a customer-centric brand, putting its audience first and always.

