Connect with us

Style

AFRIFF 2021: Every Look Worth Seeing at The Opening Ceremony

Style

Mega Influencer Enioluwa Adeoluwa is Our Style Inspiration for the Week!

Style

Just In: Melissa Holdbrook-Akposoe Just Launched a One-Stop Shop We are Obsessed About!

Style

See Our Favourite Ozinna Anumudu Looks From Lagos Fashion Week 2021

Style

#WorkWearFashion: How to Look Chic to Work | Issue 99

Style

#BNSStreetStyle50: The Must See Looks from Lagos Fashion Week 2021

Style

ITSK Gold Unveils its New Jewellery Collection Inspired by African Culture

Style

South African Fashion Week 2021- Runway Day 1: The Fashion Bridges Collection – Jacques Bam & Julian Cerro

Style

South African Fashion Week 2021- Runway Day 1: The Fashion Bridges Collection – Michael Peter Reid & Domenico Orefice

Style

ICYMI: Omoyemi Akerele Appointed As Zero Oil Ambassador for Nigeria

Style

AFRIFF 2021: Every Look Worth Seeing at The Opening Ceremony

Published

3 hours ago

 on

One of the biggest showcases for African film and filmmakers, the Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF), held its opening ceremony to launch the film festival week on Sunday, November 7th 2021.

Filmmakers, producers, and actors graced the event in stunning dresses, dapper suits and more, including AY Makun, Kunle Remi, Sharon Ooja, Adaorah Ukoh, Uti Nwachukwu, Lala Akindoju, Bisola Aiyeola, Ini Dima-Okojie, BBNaija’s Boma and Ijeoma Grace-Agu.

From Sharon Ooja in custom Hertunba to Uti Nwachukwu in Kimono Kollection, we’ve rounded up all the head-turning looks from the #AFRIFF opening night 2021 edition.

Sharon Ooja in Hertunba

Ini Dima-Okojie 

Uti Nwachukwu in Kimono Kollection

Bisola Aiyeola

Meg Otanwa in MENAEDA IDEM

Omowunmi Dada in RHONKEFELLA BRAND

Lala Akindoju in For Style Sake

Steve Chuks 

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Ayishat Olanrewaju: When is the Best Time to Build your Personal Brand?

Rita Chidinma: Dear Young Mother, Motherhood is Not in Your Way of Progress

BN Book Excerpt: Gems Along The Way by Tunde Ayeni

Money Matters with Nimi: Is There Art in your Investment Portfolio?

Tapshak Dakihas is Pushing the Boundaries of Musical Innovation | Find Out How
css.php