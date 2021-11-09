AFRIFF 2021: Every Look Worth Seeing at The Opening Ceremony

One of the biggest showcases for African film and filmmakers, the Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF), held its opening ceremony to launch the film festival week on Sunday, November 7th 2021.

Filmmakers, producers, and actors graced the event in stunning dresses, dapper suits and more, including AY Makun, Kunle Remi, Sharon Ooja, Adaorah Ukoh, Uti Nwachukwu, Lala Akindoju, Bisola Aiyeola, Ini Dima-Okojie, BBNaija’s Boma and Ijeoma Grace-Agu.

From Sharon Ooja in custom Hertunba to Uti Nwachukwu in Kimono Kollection, we’ve rounded up all the head-turning looks from the #AFRIFF opening night 2021 edition.

