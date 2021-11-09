Mega Influencer Enioluwa Adeoluwa is Our Style Inspiration for the Week!

Nigerian fashion and skincare enthusiast Enioluwa Adeoluwa is our beacon for this edition of Week in Style. Famous for his boisterous and contagious energy, Enioluwa more than delivers when it comes to his personal style.

From glossy boots and Telfar bags to turtlenecks and faux fur capes, the star has demonstrated that he knows how to dress the part. We bring you a phenomenal week in style, center stage – Enioluwa Adeoluwa.

If you’re looking for new ways to enhance your style, look no further, check out these seven looks we have specially curated for you, courtesy Enioluwa Adeoluwa.

Monday

Enter your week in a sharp well-tailored suit, you should look as bold and prepared as you feel. Don’t be shy to lean away from the staple black suit, blue comes in various shades. Accessorize with two-toned shoes and a matching belt, for that extra jazz.

Tuesday

A sweatshirt and sweatpants are easy to wear outfits for any day of the week, glossy leather books are a surefire way of elevating that basic look and switching things up.

Wednesday

Beige is a must have color your wardrobe should not be lacking. We love how Enioluwa matched his beanie to his chinos.

Thursday

Two words: Black. Turtleneck. This is a stylish outfit that can quickly take you from day to night. Assert your confidence in style in a similar outfit and you’re good to go.

Friday

Denim is always a good idea. Top off your matching set with a touch of denim and you’ll leave tongues wagging (in a good way). You’re allowed to have fun with fashion!.

Saturday

Christmas is just around the corner, meaning its the season to unabashedly wear green. This open neck jacket is stylishly matched with a simple choker necklace and a green leather bag. It never hurts to add a pair of studded shoes, the bigger the better.

Sunday

Give your traditional outfit an upgrade by donning a faux fur cape like this one. Enioluwa’s beaded cap and accessories are a guaranteed head-turner, don’t forget to tag us in your Instagram photos #BellaStylista.

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now.