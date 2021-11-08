Just In: Melissa Holdbrook-Akposoe Just Launched a One-Stop Shop We are Obsessed About!

Celebrity Fashion Stylist, Beauty Expert & Interior Designer Melissa Holdbrook-Akposoe of Melissa’s Wardrobe is now officially the founder of her own lifestyle site, “It’s A Lifestyle, Hun” and it is as it sounds: a site about fashion, beauty, lifestyle, finance, food, travel, dating and much more.

Melissa announced this via her Instagram page with a picture of her in a stunning metallic fit obviously from her new one-stop shop. The platform which launched on the 3rd of November 2021, has a few posts up already and an easy to navigate and visually appealing website.

It’s finally here✨We’ve been working on this project for months now and we’re finally ready to share it with you all. Itsalifestylehun.com is live! A one-stop-shop for all things fashion, beauty, lifestyle, finance, food, travel, dating and much much more. It’s built up of an online community of expert writers and digital contributors. Hope you love it! @itsalifestylehun #ItsALifetyleHun

We’re so happy that Melissa has decided to branch out and see her dreams fully realized, and on our end, we finally have the scoop on all things lifestyle. Best of luck, M!

