See Our Favourite Ozinna Anumudu Looks From Lagos Fashion Week 2021

Published

4 hours ago

 on

The 10th anniversary of Lagos Fashion Week was just concluded and fashion lovers all around the continent, put their best foot forward. Designers like Lisa Folawiyo, Banke Kuku, Adebayo Oke-Lawal, and many others showcased African fashion and style on a global stage through their designs

Ozinna Anumudu, a Nigerian brand, and communications expert, with a strong passion for fashion, showed up and out for Lagos Fashion Week, 2021.  The socialite is often seen in clothing and footwear made by African designers, she also runs a fashion, lifestyle, and culture brand that sells ready-to-wear locally made pieces. Her style can be described as a combination of ethnic, bold, chic, and vibrant. Here are four outfits from Ozinna Anumudu we loved, from Lagos Fashion Week.

At the Lisa Folawiyo Studio COLL 1 2022 Showcase, wearing Aisha Abu-Bakr.

 

At the Austrian Lace Showcase, wearing   Austrian Lace

 

At the Banke Kuku x Polo Avenue Showcase, wearing Ozinnadotcom

 

For #TECNOxLFW2021, wearing Olivia Arukwe

