See Orange Culture’s SS22 Collection Showcase At Lagos Fashion Week 2021

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Lagos Fashion Week 2021  is in full swing with top designers across the continent showing their collections on the runway for the Spring/Summer 2022 season.

On day 1, Orange Culture, one of the brands redefining fashion in Nigeria, showcased its SS22 collection via a runway show. Famous for his androgynous designs, Adebayo Oke-Lawal, founder and creative director of Orange Culture delivered a stunning showcase that resonated across audiences home and abroad.

See all our coverage of Lagos Fashion Week collections here.

Scroll to see the full show below.

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

Photography: @kolaoshalusi

 

 

