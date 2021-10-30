BBNaija’s Saskay & Lojay Spotted on the Runway + Many Trending TECNO Moments At Lagos Fashion Week Day 2

The fashion crowd stepped out yesterday for a full day of Lagos Fashion Week 2021 shows. If you didn’t attend, we hope you followed the journey with us and got the best coverage from all possible angles. Runway, Street Style, Backstage, Fashion Parties – EVERYTHING!

All through the activity-packed three days, we have a very helpful companion – the TECNO Camon 18 Premier!

We chose the Camon 18 Premier for our LFW coverage because Fashion week usually moves at such a quick pace, and we always want the best way to capture all of the excitement for our audience. This phone comes with triple ultra-clear and steady cameras plus a Stabilized Gimbal feature which adds that professional touch to videos. With 256GB ROM and 8GB RAM, we have no fear of running out of memory space.

The TECNO dedicated station was the place to be. With 3 stunning sets for beauty lovers, the fashionable BellaStylistas and the nature lovers. The cool space had a photo booth, unique structures with great lighting for selfies, and of course lots of fun snaps with TECNO Camon 18 Premier.

We even got a chance to meet with some of our favourite influencers including Akin Faminu and Ozinna Anumudu.

As expected, show-goers came out all decked up in stylish looks. Check out some of the most standout looks from Day 1 here.

We’ll be bringing you the top street style trends we spotted soon on www.bellanaijastyle.com. From boxy blazer dresses to dad sneakers and bold accessories, the Lagos Fashion crowd brought their A-game!

The runway shows on day 2 were beautiful and exciting. As expected from the lineup, each of the designers brought not just their best offerings yet for the new season, but put up incredible shows to follow the presentations.

A lot has happened from the last time Lagos Fashion Week was live and some designers reminded us of what we’ve lost over the past year.

ÀSSIÀN put out their first collection since the passing of Creative Director and Founder Matiu Gordon. The very emotional show opened with a video message of love and kindness from Matiu’s past “Unpacking the box” series.

Maxivive‘s show was a mixture of hope and reflection. One piece on the runway stood out most; a tracksuit with blood-stained green and white print which took us back to the tragic deaths during the #EndSARS protests.

There were some exciting and high points too. Musician LOJAY made his runway debut last night during the Elfreda Dali show. The show was also followed by a live music performance by Wavy The Creator.

Ugo Monye brought energy to the runway with his model lineup and music choice. The pieces from the SS22 collection are for the modern man who is deeply rooted in culture.

Finally, to close the day’s shows, we got a beautiful, printastic collection from Studio 189 – they always bring on the party! Models danced down the runway in gorgeous prints and breezy designs. BBNaija 2021 Tsakute Ladi Jonah housemate joined the lineup, showing off her incredible dance moves.

That wraps it up for Day 2. We will be on Lagos Fashion Week grounds today, so stop by the TECNO booth and dress to impress because we will be capturing the best street style across BellaNaija Style platforms.

See the schedule for Day 3 shows.

This post is brought to you by TECNO Camon 18 Premier