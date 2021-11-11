Connect with us

Music

Buju is Apple Music’s Latest "Africa Rising" Artist

Music Scoop

Banky W drops Official Music Video for "Jo” Featuring Adesua

Music Scoop

New Video: Mr. Purplemusik - African Girls ft. Kelvynboy

Music Scoop

New Music + Video: Jidé Kuti - Rooftop

Music Scoop

New Video: Cashew Gang Music ft. Oga Mic, ExtremeBeatz & Q-Dee - Ebelebe

Music Scoop

Niniola Breaks down Lyrics of "Ryde" on Accelerate TV

Music

New Music: Banky W - JO

Events Music

Wizkid and Tems Get 5 Nominations Each for the 2021 BET Soul Train Awards

Music Scoop

New Music + Video: DT Brown - Special

Music Scoop

New Music + Video: Mister Versace - Opor

Music

Buju is Apple Music’s Latest “Africa Rising” Artist

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Apple Music has announced the latest featured artist in its “Africa Rising” artist development program as 24-year-old Nigerian-born Afro-fusion singer-songwriter, Buju (real name Daniel Benson).

“I’m happy and proud to be the next Apple Music Africa Rising artist’, said Buju. “I appreciate the genuine love and support my fans and the Apple Music team have shown me and I promise to never stop.”

An acronym for “Beauty Underneath Just Understood”, Buju’s calling to be a performer manifested itself while he was unhappily studying IT at university. After fully realising his vision of being a singer, songwriter and record producer, he released his first single “Catch A Vibe” (2018) to hungry ears.

It was his viral hit “Spiritual” featuring Zlatan (2019) that skyrocketed him into the charts, earning him a nomination in the “Rookie of the Year” category at Nigeria’s HipTV Headies Awards the same year, and then a win at the City People Music Awards for “Revelation of the Year” (2020).

Perhaps his biggest career milestone came in 2020 when he released a remix of his hit single “L’Enu” featuring his idol Burna Boy. He has frequently referred to the experience of getting to meet and work with the Grammy Award winner as one of the highlights of his life.

Buju’s debut album “Sorry I’m Late“, available to stream on Apple Music now, is a seven-track tour de force of modern Afrobeats hooks and traditional Afro-rooted melodies, and does an expert job in introducing the essence of his craft to a global audience.

Apple Music’s “Africa Rising” is an exclusive artist development programme and companion playlist geared towards identifying, showcasing and elevating rising talent and introducing the next generation of African superstars.

Africa Rising alumni to date include: Omah Lay, Manu Worldstar, Tems, Amaarae, Ayra Starr, Yaw Tog, Blxckie and Nikita Kering. “Africa Rising” sees Apple Music select six artists every year who each receive a minimum of two months of editorial support across the Apple Music platform including a launch interview with Nadeska on Apple Music 1.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

BN Hot Topic: On Wanting your Spouse to Be Your Aged Parents’ Caregiver

Kehinde Egbanubi: The Essentiality of Moving Outside your Comfort Zone

Ayishat Olanrewaju: When is the Best Time to Build your Personal Brand?

Rita Chidinma: Dear Young Mother, Motherhood is Not in Your Way of Progress
css.php