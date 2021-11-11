Connect with us

Banky W drops Official Music Video for "Jo” Featuring Adesua

Buju is Apple Music’s Latest "Africa Rising" Artist

New Video: Mr. Purplemusik - African Girls ft. Kelvynboy

New Music + Video: Jidé Kuti - Rooftop

New Video: Cashew Gang Music ft. Oga Mic, ExtremeBeatz & Q-Dee - Ebelebe

Niniola Breaks down Lyrics of "Ryde" on Accelerate TV

New Music: Banky W - JO

Wizkid and Tems Get 5 Nominations Each for the 2021 BET Soul Train Awards

New Music + Video: DT Brown - Special

New Music + Video: Mister Versace - Opor

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Banky W has once again brought the season of love and lovers to your doorstep with the latest release of “Jo” that features his wife, the delectable Adesua in the video.

They have once again proven that anything they partner in, turns into a masterpiece. From “Wedding Party” to the 2016 music video, “Made for You”. Just like the others, “Jo” is certainly going down the archives as the insignia of a loving couple.

The song is produced by Cobhams Asuquo.

Watch the video here

