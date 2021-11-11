Banky W drops Official Music Video for “Jo” Featuring Adesua

Banky W has once again brought the season of love and lovers to your doorstep with the latest release of “Jo” that features his wife, the delectable Adesua in the video.

They have once again proven that anything they partner in, turns into a masterpiece. From “Wedding Party” to the 2016 music video, “Made for You”. Just like the others, “Jo” is certainly going down the archives as the insignia of a loving couple.

The song is produced by Cobhams Asuquo.

Watch the video here