Sign up for The Del-York Creative Academy Training for Aspiring African Creatives | November 22nd

As Nigeria’s creative industry experiences a paradigm shift that has made the sector a mainstay of the nation’s economy, Del-York Creative Academy has once again set the stage for aspiring creatives to live their dreams and set their career on an upward trajectory.

From November 22 till December 22, 2021, participants will undergo intensive, practical sessions from our international faculty of subject matter experts from Los Angeles and New York, as they learn various creative industry courses which include Acting for Film, Filmmaking, Cinematography & Set Lighting, Post Production, Fashion Arts & Concept Design, Digital Marketing and Content Creation, as well as Producing & The Business of Film.

Over the years, Del-York Creative Academy (DCA) has trained over 2000 creative industry enthusiasts and professionals as well as supported 60% of their graduates to become thought leaders in the creative industry. Participants of this program will have a full grasp of global best practices within their course of study.

