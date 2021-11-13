Menswear Brand Freshbydotun unveils New Collection for the Holiday Season

Menswear brand Freshbydotun is getting ready for the yuletide season with a newly released collection, created just for the holidays. The collection represents a new phase for the Freshbydotun man, with top-notch designs and colours reflecting a relaxed yet glamorous approach to everyday wear.

The designer was drawn to the juxtaposition of masculinity and strength enclosed within today’s woman. The various textiles used for this collection are soft yet elegantly masculine. Each piece portrays stunning artistic designs, rendered on wool, crepe, and cotton.

See the collection here

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Credits

Designs: @freshbydotun

Photography: @spotlightpi

Muse: @okeyjudeofficial @stannze

Publicist: @moafricapr