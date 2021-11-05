New Music + Video: Puppy Pound – Remember

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

 on

How do we feel when we see new and fresh acts working hard to break into the Nigerian music industry? Ecstatic. That is the mood for the latest single by Puppy Pound titled “Remember”.

Puppy Pound is comprised of two teenage singers named Bichon and Shepherd and they aim to prove that they can compete and win in the music scene.

After a time out due to the pandemic outbreak, the group rebranded their craft and came out stronger despite the exit of a member. The teenage Afrobeats duo is back, better and with more vibes. They have only one aim in mind; to blow you away with their latest single, Remember.

Puppy Pound’s new single, Remember was produced by Poposky, with mixing and mastering handled by Milla Mix. The song is the first in a line of planned projects the duo have in store for their fans to apologize for their prolonged hiatus.

Listen here

Watch the official video for “Remember” below:

