New Music + Video: Wande Coal – Come My Way

Afropop, Afrobeats, and R&B sensation, Wande Coal unveils correspondingly befitting visuals to his melodic smash single “Come My Way,” his first single of 2021 and first release since 2020’s “Realms” EP (Starstruck/EMPIRE).

The visuals, directed by Sesan and shot at White Deck Beach Resort, Abraham Adesanya, Lekki, Lagos, celebrate the infectious Afrobeats vibes with the throbbing digital pulse of South Africa’s exploding amapiano sound in a leafy suburban neighbourhood, with Wande, a bizarro picture of bliss, amidst all the activity.

This intentional artiste is a sight to watch as he performs multi-octave performances defiantly pledging not to allow anybody to come in the way of his blessings while dressed in eye-catching ensembles that suit the art design of these visuals. Wande Coal is obviously one of Africa’s top vocalists and one of the greatest voices in the industry today.

The “Come My Way” video follows the singer around unusual corners and unique locales, with meta times where the camera focuses on catching his brilliance in sound and movement as he traipses around in a series of coveted, made-to-measure looks by Deangelictouchstylist. His quirky style is neatly distilled into a vibrant combination of photography and nature, with no embellishments, just the black diamond in his natural element, thanks to the combining of video art, projections, and high fashion.

A display of delightful arrogance and panache, it’s difficult to find fault with a music video comprised completely of intriguing shots of a musician with such mastery of his profession. His confidence and persistence in obtaining his blessings are clearly reflected in the mesmerizing music video: “It’s a happy song, one of the easiest songs for me to make, to be honest. “Come My Way” is a simple song that talks about the blessings coming my way even through difficult times and this is something that speaks to me personally”.

