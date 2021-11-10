Here’s All You need to Know about this Year’s Edition of the Beeta Art Festival themed ‘Re-Imagine’

The Beeta Art Festival, a brainchild of the award-winning actress, producer and singer, Bikiya Graham Douglas holds this weekend in the city of Abuja.

This year’s edition of the Art Festival themed Re-Imagine. Africa is one of its kind is gradually making its way to becoming the largest art development event in Africa. The Beeta Art Festival is a unique new pan African convergence of different forms of Arts from Stage Plays to Poetry, Dance, Film Screening, art exhibitions, training, workshops, book readings, conversations and lifestyle events.

Here is a list of everything you need to know about the festival.

The Beeta Art Festival is a pan African celebration of all forms of Art organized by the Beeta Art Foundation and produced by Bikiya Graham Douglas. The event is scheduled to hold from November 12 to 14 at the Art-Tech District and Transcorp Hilton Hotels Abuja. The festival will feature 6 plays: Cancelled a play by Paul Ugbede, directed by Tony Edet. Tea Party by Minna Davies and directed by Angie Emurwon, Jolly Ride by Olarotimi Fakunle, Beertanglement by Ibukun Fasunhun directed by Williams Obasi, Room 7 by John Ekpeno Ukut as directed by Olarotimi Fakunle, Just Checking by Ronke Gbede directed by Dolapo Bankole. A total of 10 films will be showcased and also one art exhibition. There will be a total of 10 films from different African countries showcased at the festival. Rod Zegwi Dan Pikan from Mauritius, Scalp Deep from Uganda, Bride Untangled from Nigeria, Omugwo from Nigeria, Oko K3 Akeuteh from Ghana, Shaka Inkosi YamaKhosi from South Africa, Wakamba Forever form Kenya, Efemena from Nigeria, Adey Abeba from Ethiopia and Shortz from Nigeria. Notable personalities in the art and film industry will hold development conversations such as Wealth Creation Post Covid, Investing in Agric business as a stream of income for the artist, Diversifying your skills in the creative sector, Exploring literary adaptation: Film in focus: Swallow, Reimagining Literature, Mainstreaming all voices, Creativity and Spirituality, where does creativity comes from? Hosts and moderators for the conversations include: Naona Usoroh, Peter Nwagbogu, Lala Akindoju, Kunle Afolayan, Michelle Dede, Oyinye Madu, Israel Ugbede, Dr Rasheedah Liman and many others.





