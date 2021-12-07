Connect with us

Joke Silva will Play Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti in Forthcoming Biopic "Funmilayo: The Lioness of Lisabi"

After securing the rights to produce a Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti biopic titled “Funmilayo: The Lioness of Lisabi,” and getting access to the access to family archives from the estate of Funmilayo, Bolanle Austen-Peters who will also direct the film has revealed that Veteran actress Joke Silva will play the lead role as Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti.

Scheduled to be released in 2022/23, the film will chronicle the life of the political activist and will include appearances from her grandchildren Femi KutiYeni Kuti playing her Aunt Dolupo, Dotun Ransome Kuti playing his dad Olikoye, Kunle Ransome-Kuti playing his dad Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, and great-grandson Made Kuti.

The inspiring story will also star Kehinde Bankole, Jide Kosoko, Omowumi Dada, Ibrahim Suleiman, Patrick Diabua, Shawn Faqua, Abosede Osho, Tatian Nassar, Bukky Ogunnote-Ogunade, and other talented actors.

