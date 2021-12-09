Party With Wande Coal, Fireboy, Ayra Starr, WurlD, Victony at Panda Entertainment’s Live In Concert | Saturday, December 11

Connect with us

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Detty December is in full swing and Panda Entertainment is contributing to the fun this season with Live In Concert music festival.

The concert creates an electric atmosphere where new school music joins forces with the sounds and creativity of the older generation to bring you good vibes all night long.

Come have the time of your life with some of your faves; Fireboy DML, Wande Coal, Lojay, Ayra Starr, Ajebo Hustlers, WurlD, Vict0ny and 1da Banton.

The Live In Concert festival would take place at Ultima studios, off Freedom way, Lekki on the 11th of December, 2021; and the party is from 3pm till dawn!

Get your tickets at www.theliveinconcert.com

If you are a Kuda bank user, you’re in for a treat! With the referral code “KudaLIC”, or visit app.kuda.com you can get 30% off your tickets! Courtesy of title sponsor, Kuda bank.

Proudly supported by: Lagos Ride, Temple Live, MTV Base, WeTalkSound, Boomplay Nigeria, Pulse, Cool FM, UFM, Guardian Life and BellaNaija.

To stay up to date, follow us on our Instagram pages;
@pandaent_
@theliveinconcert
@kudabank

