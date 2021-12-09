Burger King Launches in Nigeria, bringing “The Real Burger Experience” to the Giant of Africa

One of America’s leading fast-food chains, Burger King, has officially launched in Nigeria, bringing its iconic flame-grilled burgers to the giant of Africa, with its first outlet in the heart of Lagos.

The news of Burger King in Nigeria is not new to us as Nigerians have anticipated its arrival since the first quarter of 2021 when the initial news was announced. On November 1st, 2021, Burger King opened its doors for a soft launch to customers from across Lagos, at the flagship location, 247 Ajose Adeogun, Victoria Island. The flagship outlet experienced a massive rush with snaking queues as far as the parking lot resulting in a disruption of traffic flow and Lagos at large. Excited patrons patiently waited for their signature Burger King meals. It was absolutely mind-blowing!

In addition to the on-site rush, satisfied customers, as well as enthusiastic Nigerians, took to social media to share their thoughts on Burger King’s arrival in Nigeria. Social media was buzzing with people’s reviews, feedback as well as expectations from the brand in Nigeria.

To commemorate the official opening of Burger King in Nigeria, the brand hosted an exclusive launch event at the Victoria Island location, inviting key stakeholders, influencers, celebrities, and excited customers to experience this moment with Burger King. The launch event was aimed at officially announcing Burger King’s presence in Nigeria, communicating future plans for Burger King in Nigeria as well as allowing the guests to immerse themselves in the real burger experience.

Throughout the event, guests were able to explore Burger King’s menu featuring a variety of flame-grilled burgers, French fries, and of course the iconic signature burger, The Whopper. There were also activities such as board games and challenges for the guests.

Some of the guests present were dignitaries like Rt. Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker of The House Of Representatives, Nigeria; popular figures and influencers; Banke Meshida, Akin Faminu, Kamsi Nnamani, Prisicilla Ojo, Pamilerin Adegoke, King Pexxie; Chefs and food bloggers; Chef Obubu Otigba, Chef Benedict Okuzu, Hadiza Lawal, Lost in Lagos, amongst others.

With over 18,000 outlets globally, Burger King is without a doubt a world-class establishment dedicated to creating classic meals with an unforgettable experience. This is what has defined the Burger King brand for more than 50 successful years and what Nigerians are to expect with this launch.

Speaking on Burger King’s launch in Nigeria, Marketing Coordinator, Burger King Nigeria, Ibukun Aiyemo stated

“We are thrilled to bring a worldwide favourite like Burger King to Nigeria. I believe we have the right partners and team to make this market success for the Burger King brand. At Burger King, we are committed to providing thrilling experiences with our signature recipes, and affordable prices. Burger King in Nigeria is definitely a game-changer, and we are excited about the prospects.”

Burger King has a lot in store, from its fast service, product packaging, amazing offers, customizable meal options, its classic savoury menu, as well as plans to open multiple locations across Nigeria and so much more! Apart from the signature Whopper which consists of a flame-grilled beef patty and fresh-cut vegetables, Burger King will offer an array of mouth-watering meals to satisfy its customers’ desires, allowing them to enjoy a one of a kind Burger King experience in a stress-free and convenient environment.

With this launch, Burger King is setting a standard in the Nigerian fast-food industry by inviting you, the consumer, to ‘be your way’ whilst introducing you to a burger experience like none before – The Real Burger Experience.

