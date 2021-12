This collaboration of Blaqbonez, Loose Kaynon, A-Q, and M.I Abaga on “The Last Cypher” is incredible. Each member of the team is talented in their way, and the combination of their talents makes this rap single a work of art to remember. L.A.M.B. is an acronym formed from the initial letter of each person’s name.

Watch the official video to “The Last Cypher” below: