9mobile empowers Lagos Teachers with a Train-the-Trainer Workshop on Creative Teacher-Pupil Communication & General Teaching Skills

Youth-friendly telecoms services provider, 9mobile, recently put together a train the trainer workshop for teachers within the Lagos State Education District III comprising Lagos Island and Eti-Osa local councils. The eye-opening session was packed with so much insight on creative teacher-pupil communication and general teaching skills.

Themed “Understanding Affirmative Communication and the Emotional and Psychological Needs of a Child”, the workshop was an opportunity to equip teachers with the skills to manage and influence the upcoming generation of students to be future agents of positive change.

Facilitators Emike Oyemade, a trained Counselor and therapist, and John-Mabun Adesoga, a certified life coach and management trainer, identified areas that need improvement in the management of the teacher-student relationship.

Commenting on the workshop, the Executive Director, Regulator and Corporate Affairs, 9mobile, Abdulrahman Ado, represented by PR Lead, 9mobile, Chineze Amanfo, remarked that 9mobile remains committed to prioritizing the interest of the youths and will continue to invest in initiatives that enhance their development.

We recognize the efforts of our teachers, and we are here today to celebrate and equip them with skills that will further enhance their effectiveness and impact.

