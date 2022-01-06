10 People, 10 Bars, 1 Night! Here’s how it went down at The Singleton Bar Crawl in Abuja

Christmas in Abuja partnered up with Singleton over the holiday season to bring something new to the festivities in the capital city of Abuja.

The bar crawl with 10 exclusively invited guests took on the challenge of visiting 10 bars in one night to enjoy The Singleton whisky in 10 different ways.

With the tagline 10 People. 10 Bars. 1 Night!, the scene was set for a different kind of adventure.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christmas In Abuja (@christmasinabuja)

From neat shots to singleton on the rocks and trendy cocktails; it was an epic night of doing it differently and what an adventure it was.

Safely chauffeured around Abuja, they visited pre-selected bars, took photos, danced, and raised the energy across the city. They also became a very close group( even if for a few hours!)

Here are pictures and one incredible video that sums up an amazing night with Singleton and the Christmas in Abuja group.

Happy New Year to everyone and we will see you again in December!

Sponsored Content