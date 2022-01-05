Baileys Nigeria had to Wrap up 2021 with something Sweet for You- 12 Delight Treats

View this post on Instagram A post shared by baileysnigeria (@baileysnigeria)

Kicking off the festive season on a sweet note, on Saturday, December 18th, Baileys Nigeria treated winners of its challenge alongside their plus-ones to a sumptuous Christmas dinner with Sharon Ooja at South Social House in Lagos.

In the spirit of treating, Baileys announced its Christmas recipe recreation challenge tagged Baileys 12 Delight Treats earlier in December. Modeled after the 12-day Christmas tradition, the brand released 12 consecutive recipe videos for twelve delicious Baileys infused treats on its social media pages including Baileys Delight ice-cream, Baileys Chocolate Mousse Tarts, and Baileys Delight Tiramisu.

Following the instructions on the brand’s page, treat-lovers were encouraged to join the delight train by uploading videos of their recreations of some of their favorite Baileys infused Christmas treat recipes, making use of the hashtag #12DelightTreat. After 12 days of whipping and whisking, winners were selected based on quality and creativity.

Speaking on the social media led Christmas challenge, Brand Manager, Baileys Nigeria– Dorcas Mashingil noted,

“12 Delight Treats represents, Baileys Nigeria’s way of sharing in the joy, deliciousness and cheer associated with the season. The top twelve entrants showed great creativity and dexterity in their recreations, worthy of celebrating. We urge treat-lovers across Nigeria to join us as we celebrate the joys of treating this season and in the coming year.”

18+ Drink Responsibly.

