BOSChristmas created Unforgettable Moments for many Lagosians this Yuletide Season | See all the Exciting Moments below

Many Lagosians received swoon-worthy gifts this yuletide season just by asking their Governor.

Over 4,000 Lagosians left comments requesting giveaways and gifts under the Governor’s season’s greetings post on his official Instagram page, @jidesanwoolu, (Governor of Lagos state), who decided to honour these requests in the most amazing way possible. See all the details below.

The half-hearted comments, shared with no expectations of fulfilment inspired a widespread season of giving themed, #BOSChristmas. Many beneficiaries expressed their shock when the exact gifts they had requested were delivered to them.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the gesture, Governor Sanwo-Olu stated, “This season, be your brother’s keeper, check in on your neighbours, lend a helping hand. It is the season of giving, therefore show kindness to one another in gifts and affection. I hope we are inspired, even in our own little way to make someone happy.”

The lucky recipients were drawn from all parts of the Island and Mainland, including Surulere, Oshodi, Ejigbo, Ogba, Ikeja, Ikorodu, Abule-Egba, Lekki, Ajah, etc., receiving items from foodstuff to livestock, home appliances, tuition fees, business equipment and a lot more.

Taking the goodwill offline, Governor Sanwo-Olu extended the initiative to a feeding and community outreach program, partnering with local organizations such as Ofada Boy, Dreams from the Slum empowerment Initiative, Feed the Kids NG, and Lighted Pearl Africa Foundation among others.

The outreach program will feed over 30,000 people in the most vulnerable communities. Locales of thirty communities within Lagos Mainland, Lagos Island, Eti-Osa, Ajeromi-Ifelodun, Ibeju-Lekki, among a host of other local government and local council development areas will profit from the program.

Peep this shot of relief materials being loaded unto canoes to access the coastal communities of Makoko, Yaba.

The Governor also made a surprise appearance at the Surulere outreach centre to personally distribute relief packages to expectant residents.

The BOS Christmas train continues to move through the state, empowering hundreds of local vendors, retailers, business owners, and drivers who have benefited from the 2-week long celebration. The celebration may just come to your hood next!

