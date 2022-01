Uber-talented music star Chiké has released a new single titled “Nwoke Oma“.

On “Nwoke Oma”, the very first offering from his sophomore album, “The Brother’s Keeper“; Chiké inspires yet talks about the joys and new friends attracted by success.

“The Brother’s Keeper” is a musical memoir detailing the joys, wins, losses, struggles, and challenges as Chiké navigates current life after the success of his debut album “Boo of the Booless“.

Listen to the track below: