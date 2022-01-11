Jim Iyke is Now an Author! First Look at New Book “The Gift in the Odds: Walking Through Walls”

Nollywood actor and producer, has made his authorial debut with a success-guide themed book named “Walking Through Walls.” It’s the first volume in his new book series, “The Gift in the Odds,” and it’s now available for preorder.

“The Gift in the Odds” is an exclusive inside look into the unconventional mind of one of Africa’s most beloved celebrities. Using his wit and candour, Jim shares his unique perspectives on some of the paramount issues in today’s world. With his life and experiences as the backdrop, he points the searchlight on our traditions, patterns, and constraints.”

Jim shared the exciting news with his followers on Instagram on Friday. He shared a video of the book cover with the caption,

AND UNTO SERIOUS MATTERS, ” THE GIFT IN THE ODDS” MY AUTHORIAL DEBUT, LAUNCHES FEBRUARY 1ST 2022.

PRE ORDER ON AMAZON KINDLE, APPLE BOOKS AND KOBO. THIS BOOK WILL CHANGE YOUR LIFE.

I PROMISE. #AUTHORCHRONICLES

