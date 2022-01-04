OPPO is creating Innovative Experiences with Artificial Intelligence as it unveils its Smart Glass Technologies

The keen emphasis on innovative mobile technology experience is bringing the likes of Neural Processing Unit (NPU), artificial intelligence (AI), and augmented reality (AR) to the forefront in Nigeria and major global tech giants are not leaving any stones unturned in the drive towards creating smarter cities around the world.

It is widely believed that the Nigerian populace has overwhelmingly embraced the use of mobile technologies as an integral part of their everyday lives. According to Wikipedia’s world listing of countries by number of mobile phones in use, based on Nigerian Telecommunication Commission data, as of 2020, Nigeria ranks 7th and 1st in Africa. This also comes with adaptation to sophisticated mobile technologies.

It is noteworthy that tech company, Oppo, is playing big in this area as it recently unveiled its NPU and Smart Glass technologies at its 2021 Oppo Inno Day event in Lagos. NPU is technology planned to continue to accelerate the efficiency of artificial intelligence (AI) applications and improve functionality, this is how people are bringing the dream of smarter societies to reality.

The fast-growing mobile telecommunication company promises that it will revolutionize the way Nigerians use mobile gadgets driven by high technological advancements in everyday life.

This is an obvious reason a global giant like this is now showcasing its passionate capacity in significant technological improvements in the features that now come in phones, and other relatable gadgets. For instance, there have been tremendous changes in both software and hardware strategies of the brand and it is quite interesting to see these cutting-edge technologies become features so relevant and adaptable in the daily lives of an average Nigerian.

In the same vein, the Oppo Nigeria Marketing Manager, Jennifer Okorhi had explained at the event that the new smart glass is built around a groundbreaking monocle waveguide design. She further added that it also has an innovative application as a teleprompter, which allows an adaptive text display to make presentations at work or in public hitch-free. This is a testament to how adaptable these technologies can become in Nigeria, as Nigerians are known over the world to easily adapt technology in all ramifications.

The company substantiated its new strategy in creating an innovative experience for Nigerians as it unveiled several exciting Artificial Intelligence (AI) and camera technologies at the 2021 edition. Stakeholders at the maiden edition in Nigeria held a consensus that there is a huge potential for the technologies that Oppo is bringing to Nigeria.

This is considering that a large population of Nigerians is already leveraging technological applications for solving almost everyday challenges in agriculture, financial services, and even in the corporate space.

It is through events like this that stakeholders are being carried along in the innovative technology space, a strategy the future-looking tech companies are deploying to keep Nigerians informed on current realities in the tech space and how they can better leverage these new technologies.

Participants from all works of life; both private and public commended the new features that the company is adding to its fleet of mobile phones and Gadgets. The Honourable Commissioner of Science and Technology at Lagos State Government, Hakeem Fahm noted at the Lagos Inno Day celebrations that innovation is a practical way of introducing new ideas while he also expressed satisfaction in what the tech giant is doing as it also aligns with what the government of Lagos State aims to achieve with technology.

A Nigerian actress, Stephanie Coker, expressed confidence in the versatility and dynamism that the company puts in its products. “The Oppo products; phones, smart glasses, all look ecstatically pleasing and this is hard to find, sometimes you find the nice-looking phone but it’s very heavy,” Stephanie said.

While sharing his view after the Inno Day showcase, Big Brother Housemate, Pere Egbi who also experienced using the Oppo Reno 5 series during the reality show, noted at the showcase event in Lagos that the newly unveiled products are ecstatically pleasing to the eyes. Pere also expressed satisfaction with the huge internal memory size and sleekness of the unveiled Oppo foldable phones.

There is no doubt that these gadgets will be easily adoptable by Nigerians who savor this amazing innovative technology easily. Oppo is showing resilience and commitment to creating valuable experiences for its teeming customers to derive maximum satisfaction from the products being churned out.

In Nigeria, Oppo continues to drive diverse innovative experiences for its teeming customers by providing premium and top-quality mobile gadgets.

Sponsored Content