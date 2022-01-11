The Macallan in Partnership with Play Network hosts Nollywood Stars at The Observatory | See Photos

One of the world’s leading single malt whisky, The Macallan recently hosted Nollywood stars at a glamourous event held at The Observatory. The event was done in partnership with Play Network to celebrate actors, producers and other Nollywood stakeholders who have contributed immensely to the numerous successes of the industry.

When asked about the essence of the event, Lead Brand Ambassador for The Macallan in Nigeria, Motunrayo Abiona explained that the success of Nollywood is no doubt a result of hard work, brilliance, resilience, craftsmanship, finesse and mastery.

‘We are proud to be a part of this evening because these characters define The Macallan brand’, she added.

Speaking further about why the brand is so passionate about mastery and excellence, Abiona reiterated that mastery is not a destination, it is a journey.

You may wonder how we know this’, she continued, ‘The Macallan has been at it for over a century, consistently distilling the world’s best single malt whisky and achieving the highest standards of recognition globally. It has also consistently maintained its status as the most exclusive whisky brand in the world, an accolade that we cherish and hold dearly from generation to generation.

The evening which had a touch of luxury at every point was graced by Nigeria’s favorite celebrities including Osas Ighodaro, Akah Nnani, Enyinna Nwigwe, among others.

Sponsored Content