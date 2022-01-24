Style
Ready to Up Your Fashion Game this Week? Oge Anyaeji Has You Covered!
Today on the week in style, we have lifestyle blogger and style influencer Oge Anyaeji help us out with the much-needed style inspiration to scale through the week.
Oge’s sartorial choices are enviable as she can transform the most basic outfits into stylish ensembles. Her easy yet stylish looks are easy to emulate, and with Oge’s help, you too can achieve an effortless yet memorable look throughout the week.
Monday:
This Monday, make a strong impression with a blazer that commands attention. Remember to pair with muted pieces to make it the star of the show.
Tuesday:
Wednesday:
Thursday:
Nothing says weekend-ready look like a blazer and leather pants combo.
Friday:
When in doubt, stick to your basics. A buttoned-down white tee paired with denim will always be a go-to look.
Saturday:
A flowy off-shoulder floral dress is the perfect picnic outfit.
Sunday:
Chic white dresses are a fashion-girl must-have, and they are also perfect for brunch.