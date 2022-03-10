Tems Nominated as Global Music Star for Nickelodeon Kid’s Choice Awards 2022

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Tems has been nominated in the Global Music Star category for the Nickelodeon Kid’s Choice Awards in 2022. With her global hits and great performances and collaborations, Tems has been getting more and more awards. It looks like she’ll be getting the award for Global Music Star soon, too.

Tems is nominated alongside English best-selling music artist, Adele; Latino fan-favourite, Camilo; Australian singer and record producer, Tones and I; Asian boy band, BTS; European superstar, Rosalía and North American sweetheart, Olivia Rodrigo.

“Tems reminds us of why we set out on a journey to reimagine, reshape and rebrand Africa,” said Monde Twala, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Paramount in Africa. “African stars like her are living proof of the rich and diverse talent that exists in Africa. Elevating African talent on a global level is the heartbeat of our brands.”

“Shining a light on talent on our continent will continue to be part of our vision. We are glad that today, we can spotlight the body of work of a vibrant African talent like Tems.”

Speaking on the nomination, Georginah Machiridza, Executive Head Content Strategy & 3rd Party Channels at MultiChoice, said; “We have long believed that African creatives such as Tems have the power to put the continent on the map and we’re excited to see this vision coming to life. Her nomination as Global Music Star for Nickelodeon’s Kid’s Choice Awards is evidence that African creatives have what it takes to take on the global stage and more importantly to share African stories with the world, in this case through music. We are proud to be a part of this through offering a platform for creative showcasing and we wish Tems all the best at the awards.”

The program is being taped live from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, and will air on NickToons DStv Channel 308 on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at 13:30 WAT/14:30 CAT.

See the full nomination list below:

Favorite Kids TV Show

Are You Afraid of the Dark?
Danger Force
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
Raven’s Home
That Girl Lay Lay
The Baby-Sitters Club

Favorite Family TV Show

Cobra Kai
iCarly
Marvel Studios’ Loki
Marvel Studios’ WandaVision
The Flash
Young Sheldon

Favorite Reality Show

American Idol
Kids Baking Championship
LEGO Masters
America’s Got Talent
The Masked Singer
Wipeout

Favorite Cartoon

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous
Looney Tunes Cartoons
SpongeBob SquarePants
Teen Titans Go!
The Loud House
The Smurfs

Favorite Female TV Star (Kids)

Havan Flores (Chapa/Volt, Danger Force)
Malia Baker (Mary Anne Spier, The Baby-Sitters Club | Gabby Lewis, Are You Afraid of the Dark?)
Olivia Rodrigo (Nini, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)
Raven-Symoné (Raven Baxter, Raven’s Home)
Sofia Wylie (Gina, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)
That Girl Lay Lay (Lay Lay, That Girl Lay Lay)

Favorite Male TV Star (Kids)

Bryce Gheisar (Elliott Combes, The Astronauts | Luke McCoy, Are You Afraid of the Dark?)
Cooper Barnes (Ray Manchester/Captain Man, Danger Force)
Joshua Bassett (Ricky, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)
Luca Luhan (Bose / Brainstorm, Danger Force)
Raphael Alejandro (Matteo Silva, Bunk’d)
Young Dylan (Young Dylan, Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan)

Favorite Female TV Star (Family)

Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, Marvel Studios’ WandaVision)
Hailee Steinfeld (Kate Bishop, Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye)
Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso, Cobra Kai)
Miranda Cosgrove (Carly Shay, iCarly)
Peyton List (Tory Nichols, Cobra Kai)
Yara Shahidi (Zoey Johnson, Black-ish, Grown-ish)

Favorite Male TV Star (Family)

Iain Armitage (Sheldon Cooper, Young Sheldon)
Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton/Hawkeye, Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye)
Jerry Trainor (Spencer Shay, iCarly)
Nathan Kress (Freddie Benson, iCarly)
Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso, Cobra Kai)
Tom Hiddleston (Loki, Marvel Studios’ Loki)

Favorite Movie

Cinderella
Clifford the Big Red Dog
Disney’s Jungle Cruise
Space Jam: A New Legacy
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Tom & Jerry: The Movie

Favorite Movie Actress

Angelina Jolie (Thena, Marvel Studios’ Eternals)
Camila Cabello (Cinderella, Cinderella)
Emily Blunt (Lily Houghton, Disney’s Jungle Cruise)
Emma Stone (Estella / Cruella, Disney’s Cruella)
Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, Marvel Studios’ Black Widow)
Zendaya (MJ, Spider-Man: No Way Home | Chani, Dune)

Favorite Movie Actor

Dwayne Johnson (Frank Wolff, Disney’s Jungle Cruise | John Hartley, Red Notice)
John Cena (Jakob Toretto, F9: The Fast Saga)
LeBron James (LeBron James, Space Jam: A New Legacy)
Ryan Reynolds (Guy, Free Guy | Nolan Booth, Red Notice)
Tom Holland (Peter Parker/Spider-Man, Spider-Man: No Way Home)
Vin Diesel (Dominic Toretto, F9: The Fast Saga)

Favorite Animated Movie

Disney and Pixar’s Luca
Disney’s Encanto
PAW Patrol: The Movie
Sing 2
The Boss Baby: Family Business
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run

Favorite Voice From an Animated Movie

Awkwafina (Otto, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run | Sisu, Raya and the Last Dragon)
Charlize Theron (Morticia Addams, The Addams Family 2)
Keanu Reeves (Sage, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run)
Reese Witherspoon (Rosita, Sing 2)
Scarlett Johansson (Ash, Sing 2)
Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run)

Favorite Female Artist

Adele
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Cardi B
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift

Favorite Male Artist

Bruno Mars
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd

Favorite Music Group

Black Eyed Peas
BTS
Florida Georgia Line
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Migos

Favorite Music Collaboration

“Beautiful Mistakes,” -Maroon 5 featuring Megan Thee Stallion
“Best Friend,” -Saweetie featuring Doja Cat
“Leave Before You Love Me,” -Marshmello & Jonas Brothers
“Rumors,” -Lizzo featuring Cardi B
“Save Your Tears,” –The Weeknd & Ariana Grande
“STAY,” -The Kid LaROI & Justin Bieber

Favorite Global Music Star

Adele (UK)
Camilo (Latin America)
Tones and I (Australia)
Tems (Africa)
BTS (Asia)
Rosalía (Europe)
Olivia Rodrigo (North America)

Favorite Song

“All Too Well (Taylor’s Version),” -Taylor Swift
“Bad Habits,” -Ed Sheeran
“Easy On Me,” -Adele
“Happier Than Ever” – Billie Eilish
“Take My Breath,” -The Weeknd
“Up,” -Cardi B

Favorite Breakout Artist

Chlöe
Glass Animals
Jack Harlow
Olivia Rodrigo
Saweetie
Walker Hayes

Favorite Album

30, -Adele
Certified Lover Boy, -Drake
Fearless (Taylor’s Version), -Taylor Swift
Happier Than Ever, -Billie Eilish
Justice, -Justin Bieber
Red (Taylor’s version), -Taylor Swift

Favorite Male Creator

Austin Creed
MrBeast
Ninja
Ryan’s World
Spencer X
Unspeakable

Favorite Female Creator

Addison Rae
Charli D’Amelio
Emma Chamberlain
Kids Diana Show
Lexi Rivera
Miranda Sings

Favorite Female Sports Star

Candace Parker
Chloe Kim
Naomi Osaka
Sasha Banks
Serena Williams
Simone Biles

Favorite Male Sports Star

Cristiano Ronaldo
LeBron James
Patrick Mahomes II
Shaun White
Stephen Curry
Tom Brady

Favorite Video Game

Brookhaven
Minecraft
Just Dance 2022
Mario Party Superstars

