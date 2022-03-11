Get Ready for the highly anticipated Xiaomi Flagship 12 Series coming to Nigeria Soon

Connect with us

Xiaomi's 12 series boasts Snapdragon® 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platform and powerful imaging capabilities

The Xiaomi Corporation announced today that its latest set of flagship phones, the Xiaomi’s 12 Series, will launch in the Nigerian market on March 15th, 2022.

With extremely competitive features, the highly-anticipated series has received global attention with markets now eagerly waiting for the premium smartphones to arrive on their shores. The Xiaomi 12 Series is powered by the most potent Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The premium series is designed to empower the way you live. A combination of advanced technology and elegant style, the phone helps you record precious moments through exceptional pictures, entertain with excellent audio speakers, and save time for the more important things in life, with its super-fast wired and wireless charging.

Xiaomi is relentless in its pursuit of perfection, constantly refining and enhancing its products to create the best user experience possible. By manufacturing top quality products with fair prices and supporting customers worldwide to enjoy a better life through innovative technology, the company is able to satisfy the diverse needs of all its consumers and make their lives simpler.

