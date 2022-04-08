Connect with us

Events

GTCO Food and Drink Festival is here! Witness the Incredible | April 30th - May 2nd

Events Movies & TV Scoop

See All The Fabulous Looks at "The Real Housewives Of Lagos" Premiere in South Africa

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Events

Tobi Olanihun, Event Experience Expert, Launches TEPS Virtual events Platform: Here's how to Register

Events Promotions

Global Money Week 2022: JA Nigeria partners with CBN Bankers’ Committee to increase Financial Literacy in Secondary Schools

Events Music

Cuppy Delivered a Special Performance at her Grandmother Doja Otedola's 90th Birthday Celebration

Events

Leadway Assurance Celebrates the International Day of Happiness in Style

Events Features

BNxVisainNairobi: Follow The Thrills of Visa's Innovation Studio Launch with BellaNaija's Oluwadunsin

Events Promotions

Tech4Dev & Microsoft empowers 18,000 Nigerian Youths + Awards 3.5 Million to #Digitalforall Challenge Winners👏🏾👏🏾

Events Music Scoop Style

Every Red Carpet Look Worth Seeing From The 2022 #Grammys

Events

GTCO Food and Drink Festival is here! Witness the Incredible | April 30th – May 2nd

Published

2 hours ago

 on

This is our Food! These are the Streets! And we answer the call. All of us are lured by the sensational symphony of sound, aroma, taste, and color.

We gather side by side for a chance to indulge in glorious, mind bending, soulful food. Together we share in the delights of the adogan, the mortar and pestle, and the koko irin.
Seemingly ordinary pieces of iron and wood; yet seasoned by time and tradition, never failing to create the incredible. A quality we all share. The GTCO Food and Drink Festival is here! Witness the incredible.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Your Better Self with Akanna: Learning to Discern Truth from Propaganda

John Ogba-Ifeakanwa: Understanding Depression, Society’s Silent Killer

Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija | #BNShareYourHustle

Dr. Ukandu Rightway: Early Detection of Glaucoma Can Help You Avoid Blindness

BNxVisainNairobi: Follow The Thrills of Visa’s Innovation Studio Launch with BellaNaija’s Oluwadunsin
css.php