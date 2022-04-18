Connect with us

Style

A Week In Style: This is How Siyanda Bani nails the "Corporate Baddie" Style

Style

IT Fashion Girls Are Already in Love With This Kim Opara x Hertunba Collection – Here’s Why

Style

Adekunle Gold Shows Us a New Side to His Style in this GUAP Magazine Feature

Style

BN Cuisine: This Yummy Fish Taco Recipe By Chef Fregz Will Inspire Your Meal Ideas This Easter!

Scoop Style

Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert's Family is Beyond Adorable on the New Ebony Magazine Cover

Style

Style Stars Plus Vibrant Colours Equals Spring Perfection on #BellaStylista: Issue 187

Style

Fact: This Ozinna Anumudu x Oama Edit Is Too Good To Miss!

Style

Here’s Every Reason To Love Violet Ezedimora's Chic Baby Bump Style

Style

See This Week’s Uber-Stylish Workwear Looks | Edition 120

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 406

Style

A Week In Style: This is How Siyanda Bani nails the “Corporate Baddie” Style

Published

37 mins ago

 on

Style and Beauty digital creator Siyanda Bani is one #BellaStylista who has continued to showcase her love for beauty and style through her outfits. Siyanda’s chic, effortless style makes her an ideal spotlight for this week’s style inspiration.

From stunning outfits to stylish sets and dainty jewellery, hop on this ride with us as we explore Siya’s aesthetics through these amazing seven carefully selected ensembles.

Monday

A bold coloured power suit in spring, what could go wrong?

Tuesday

A chic corporate-casual look like Siyanda’s here is sure you to turn heads in every room.

Wednesdays

This dreamy lavender ensemble for the middle of the week is a showstopper.

@siyabunny

Thursday

You know you are that #BellaStylista when you can colour block effortlessly like this.

Friday

Talk about a seamless work-to-play transition with this electric fit.

Saturday

This pastel pink tulle dress is ideal for brunch-themed occasions.

Sunday

Got a picnic date coming up? This tea-green number can inspire your outfit ideas to slay the day.

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle.

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

#BNShareYourHustle: Do You Need New Shoes? Head Over to Oof Shop

Michael Afenfia Has a New Book Coming Out – “Leave My Bones in Saskatoon”

Tari Taylaur: Is The World Moving Past God?

We Have a Winner for the #BNShareYourHustle April 2022 Edition

Vicky: Of a Mom Caring For a Child Living with Autism in Nigeria
css.php