A Week In Style: This is How Siyanda Bani nails the “Corporate Baddie” Style

Style and Beauty digital creator Siyanda Bani is one #BellaStylista who has continued to showcase her love for beauty and style through her outfits. Siyanda’s chic, effortless style makes her an ideal spotlight for this week’s style inspiration.

From stunning outfits to stylish sets and dainty jewellery, hop on this ride with us as we explore Siya’s aesthetics through these amazing seven carefully selected ensembles.

Monday

A bold coloured power suit in spring, what could go wrong?

Tuesday

A chic corporate-casual look like Siyanda’s here is sure you to turn heads in every room.

Wednesdays

This dreamy lavender ensemble for the middle of the week is a showstopper.

@siyabunny

Thursday

You know you are that #BellaStylista when you can colour block effortlessly like this.

Friday

Talk about a seamless work-to-play transition with this electric fit.

Saturday

This pastel pink tulle dress is ideal for brunch-themed occasions.

Sunday

Got a picnic date coming up? This tea-green number can inspire your outfit ideas to slay the day.

