Connect with us

BN TV

Watch this New Episode of "Toke Moments"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Watch the Trailer for Linda Ejiofor & Ibrahim Suleiman’s “DUE Parenting Podcast”

BN TV Scoop

Stephanie Coker Aderinokun sits with Tania Omotayo to discuss Parenting Then & Now on the "Me, Her & Everything Else" Podcast

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

See the First Teaser for Dare Olaitan's Horror Film "Ile Owo (House of Money)"

BN TV Music Scoop

Asa Like You’ve Never Seen Before! Watch Her Interview with Korty EO

BN TV Living

Here’s Your Look Inside Chloë Bailey’s Elegant & Chic Los Angeles Home – Thanks to Architectural Digest!

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

Rita Dominic’s Trad Was One For The Books | See Highlights

BN TV Living

This Yummy Vegetable Soup Recipe By Ify’s Kitchen Will Have You Hooked!

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

"Nearly All The Men In Lagos Are Mad" Writer Damilare Kuku Lands Lead Role in "The Wildflower" | Trailer

BN TV Music

Nigerian Idol Season 7: The Top 7 Brought Their A-Game to the Live Show

BN TV

Watch this New Episode of “Toke Moments”

Published

2 hours ago

 on

In this episode of “Toke Moments“, Toke Makinwa gives a friendly reminder on the importance of working hard and making money.

She says, “you need to make money o, forget all the plenty story, this generation is so obsessed with rich people it’s like money answereth all levels of insult, forget all you’ve heard about money not being a big deal o, work hard, make money ad see how the world treats you. Success has plenty fathers they say, money in today’s society is not a bastard.”

Watch the vlog below:

 

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Kehinde Egbanubi: Even Adults Are Not Immune To Peer Pressure

Mfonobong Inyang: 2000 Years Later, Many People Still Choose Barabbas

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: It Takes A Village To Raise A Child 

#BNShareYourHustle: Do You Need New Shoes? Head Over to Oof Shop

Michael Afenfia Has a New Book Coming Out – “Leave My Bones in Saskatoon”
css.php