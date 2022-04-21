Watch this New Episode of “Toke Moments”

In this episode of “Toke Moments“, Toke Makinwa gives a friendly reminder on the importance of working hard and making money.

She says, “you need to make money o, forget all the plenty story, this generation is so obsessed with rich people it’s like money answereth all levels of insult, forget all you’ve heard about money not being a big deal o, work hard, make money ad see how the world treats you. Success has plenty fathers they say, money in today’s society is not a bastard.”

Watch the vlog below: