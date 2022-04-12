Sandra Tubobereni hosted 100 Female Entrepreneurs at her #ImpactDayWithTubo22 Event | See Photos

Connect with us

Published

4 hours ago

 on

The founder and Creative Director of luxury fashion brand Tubo, Sandrah Tubobereni, gave over a hundred entrepreneurs exclusive access to her maiden Impact Session on March 27th 2022 #IMPACTDAYWITHTUBO22.

The interactive event was filled with lectures on Human resource management, Standard Operating procedures, Marketing, Customer profiling, and Personal effectiveness. In addition, Tubobereni spoke on various topics using her business milestones, sharing business insights and behind-the-scenes details. She wore a Tubo Ready to Wear piece from her latest collection on @tubortw— named after the event, Impact Dress Suit and available for order on Www.tubowoman.com (contact line +2348099973000)

The event themed, “Impact Day with Tubobereni“, aka Tubo / Tubobereni, or Tubo as she’s fondly called by the brand name. The event was attended by women from different industries, including Fashion, Beauty, Bakery, Events, Digital creator, Catering, and many more.

The event featured diverse business topics, and strategic points were discussed to navigate the many challenges typically faced by entrepreneurs. In addition, the guests had the opportunity to have their business audited by Tubo, highlighting key improvements and tips for business growth.

“Before the event, I had the mindset of a small business, I had no clue about having SOP or working toward building a structure regardless of the level of my business. The event was eye-opening”. – Zainab, a guest remarked.

Tubo believes in empowerment that enriches and gives one practical step to achieve more and be more through the experiences she’s amassed over the years.

“Thank you for presenting me with the best career session for free”. – Vivian, a guest remarked .

The event was supported by prestigious establishments such as Vie by Neni for Event decoration, BlackBell for refreshment, and Luxe Shopper for logistics. The guests left impacted and in awe of the depth of insight and lesson sharing. A review from a attended guest read;

“I left feeling fulfilled and equipped with knowledge about certain things I have been confused about. I have been referring to all that I learnt on Sunday since and it’s just given me a large form of clarity on soooo much” – Natasha

 

