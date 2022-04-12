Enioluwa Adeoluwa, Jasmine Naza, Christian Okoli and Vera Chidinma would be Speaking at the 6th Edition of C&C Digital House Creatives Lunch

Creatives Lunch – a community-building initiative and educational platform channeled towards the growth and mentorship of young creators and entrepreneurs in Enugu, has officially announced the sixth edition of its annual masterclass targeted at young entrepreneurs and creators in Enugu state and in the Southeast.

Creatives Lunch Enugu is a gathering of young creators, entrepreneurs, and professionals across various industries cutting across fashion, beauty, music, entertainment, photography, and cinematography, to network, socialize, share ideas, and hold intellectual conversations that will move the creative industry in Enugu and the southeast forward.

This sixth edition has been themed ‘Lunch with the Disruptors‘ and features diverse influential figures to open the minds of young people in Enugu to the vast opportunities in social media, to engineer a mind shift to position the southeast as creators and not only consumers of social and digital content. This sixth edition will feature two key panel sessions. The first panel will feature Christian Okoli – Advertising executive and the founder of Blue Afric Media and Jasmine Naza Onyia – CEO of Nazmine group of companies, the conversation will center on ‘The Use of Social Media in the Southeast: Southeast as Consumers Not Creators’.

The second panel will be held by two powerhouse content creators, Enioluwa Adeoluwa – Nigeria’s top Gen Z influencer and content creator, and Vera Chidinma – Southeast’s foremost YouTuber and visual storyteller. Their conversation will focus on ‘Creating Content that Disrupts’.

The sixth edition promises to be insightful, thought-provoking, and fun, as usual. This event is for every young entrepreneur, creator, and professional in Enugu and in the southeast, seeking clarity, is eager to expand their network, and wants to learn ways to be successful at their chosen paths.

Date: May 1st, 2022.

Time: 2 PM WAT.

Venue: To be disclosed to registered attendees.

Reserve your tickets now HERE. Further details on the event can be curled from all social media platforms @creativeslunch @candcdigital & website

Sponsored Content