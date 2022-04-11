BNxVisainNairobi: Everything I Was Up To At The Visa Innovation Studio Launch in Nairobi

Hello BNers,

I spent 2 days in Nairobi, Kenya for the Visa Innovation Studio Launch and I am still reeling in the excitement of the trip. My 2-day trip met my expectations and beyond, and the Visa Innovation Studio Launch was super enlightening and entertaining. Guys, I had so much fun, and of course, I’m eager to share my experience with you. You know I’m nice 😉

It all started at the Murtala Muhammed Airport where I met the team, Frank and Femi.

My flight was slated for 10:30pm but I got to the airport at 5:30pm – African time has got nothing on me. The boarding process was a long long one but by 10pm, we were all ready to board. We boarded by 11pm and the flight to Nairobi throughKenyan Airways was a very smooth one.

See how my journey went here.

We arrived at Jomo Kenyatta Airport at 5:50 am where we met with the rest of the super-friendly team, Edafe and Niyi. We were lodged into Nairobi Serena Hotel – a haven of elegance and calm. Nairobi Serena is filled with lush gardens, stunning artwork and has a spectacular view.

Let me give you a glimpse of the hotel.

Everyone at Nairobi Serena was so warm, friendly and welcoming that it wasn’t long before we were checked into our room. Let me give you a glimpse of what my room looks like. Hint: it’s the absolute best!

And of course, I took some fire photos at the hotel.

The Visa Innovation Studio Launch

The very next day was the long-anticipated Visa Innovation Studio Launch.

This innovation studio will provide Visa’s partners with access to tools that strengthen their capabilities in developing new payment solutions. With the stunning artworks on display, world-class tech, there’s no way innovative solutions won’t be birthed here. Let me take you around the studio.

I will be bringing you all the cool tech and lifestyle moments from this launch, so stay with me. But first, swipe 👉 to have a glimpse of what to expect from today’s launch.

The QR Codes

Visa has driven major technology advancements that make electronic payments what they are today and the use of QR Codes fosters seamless purchases and payments between buyers and sellers. So whether you are making purchases in a mall or having your orders delivered in your home, all you need to do is scan the QR Codes and voila! Payment’s made.

In the studio, we were all introduced to the people-centric innovations bringing solutions to the world’s payment problems. You can now purchase dresses without being physically present to try them on. You can also make payments by scanning your face once you’ve set up your payment account – all from the comfort of your home.

Check it out.

Another superb innovation is the use of QR Codes to make payments for items purchased and even in public buses. How cool is it? Imagine not having to pay for your transportation with cash or shout at the conductor for your change.

See it here.

There’s one more way you can make easy payments when you shop: tapping your phone with the seller’s phone. This video shows you how.

What do you need to have such easy access to all these new payment methods? All you need to do is set up your Visa payment account and you’re good to go. This demo app created at the Visa Innovation Studio shows how you can easily create a payment account, customise your Visa card, and shop seamlessly.

Next Stop: The Open Market Place

In Nairobi’s open market, mobile bank agents are perched in shops, ready to cater to people’s banking needs. You can deposit and withdraw in these shops, and make other financial transactions. But this is not seamless; the processes are little slow and stressful, and the guests were left waiting for a long time to make very simple transactions. But Visa is going to make all these processes easier with the QR Codes. Rather than go through long, tedious and unreliable ways to make payments, all you’ll need to do is scan the QR Codes with your phone make payments.

Watch this to see how Visa is making payments easier and faster.

The Nairobi National Park

After the launch comes the parry! Visa invited us to a bush dinner at the Nairobi National Park, Kenya. But first, a little animal-seeing doesn’t hurt, right? We had a glimpse of the baboons, rhinos, zebras, antelopes and many other animals in the park.

What do you call a meal before dinner?

Someone said “dunch”. I think I agree, haha. Before the bush dinner, we had “dunch” – stick meats, shrimps, pastries, cocktails, fruit juice, and so much more.

We were also welcomed by local dancers – an amazing performance I wouldn’t forget in a long, long time.

This video is proof that I thoroughly enjoyed ‘dunch’. (Come closer, let me whisper into your ears that, here, my belly was already full to burst 😉)

And Now… Dinner!

When Visa says “bush dinner”, you know you’re in for one of the best nights of your life. And you know the word “bush”? They mean it.

Watch this to drink the environment in.

Dances, dances, and more dances. Enjoy.

I am not an Ada, but this performance made me teary-eyed.

Do you know Kenyan’s popular pop song, Jambo Bwana? No? I learned it at the bush dinner. Here’s your chance to learn it too.

I had someone draw a caricature of me. Does it look like me, yes or yes?

Hakuna Matata

Hakuna Matata is loosely translated to mean “no worries” or “there are no troubles” and as I danced here at the bush dinner organised by Visa for its innovation studio launch, I left all my worries behind. It’s all food, drinks and positive vibes here.

Rate my dancing skills.

Oluwadunsin, Signing Out

I had so much fun at the Visa Innovation Studio Launch in Nairobi, Kenya. But it was more than fun to me, it was inspiring to see how technology and innovation are not only driving growth but also making life easier for everyday people. The Visa innovation studio is a place where Visa clients, partners and fintechs will collaborate, co-create and explore the future of commerce and the impact of new technologies on the way we shop, pay and are paid. It is also worthy of note to say that the trip was proof of how Visa executes excellently. Surely, there is hope for a better future.

Many thanks to Visa for this amazing opportunity. I hope you enjoyed following my trip to Nairobi on @bellanaijaonline #BNxVisainNairobi

Till next time, I’m sending you good vibes only and a life of ease.

Ciao.