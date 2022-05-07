Connect with us

Weddings

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Here's a Rundown of all the Beautiful Features From This Week

BN TV Nollywood Relationships Scoop Weddings

Everything you need to know about Blessing & Stan Nze's wedding plans | Watch

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 407

Weddings

Tamara and Kayode's Love Story Began With an Instagram Crush!

Weddings

Lisa & Oluwayomi's Happy Ever After Began With a Message on Instagram!

News Sweet Spot Weddings

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Have an Awesome Weekend With all the Beautiful Features From This Week

BN TV Music Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

Beautiful Highlights from Tim Godfrey & Erica Katrina's White Wedding

Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

Japheth Omojuwa Is Engaged & Getting Married Soon!

Events Scoop Weddings

#UndeniablyYours2022: The Guests at Kemi Adetiba & Oscar Heman-Ackah’s Wedding Showed Up & Showed Out

Movies & TV News Nollywood Weddings

It's Kemi Adetiba & Oscar Heman-Ackah's #UndeniablyYours2022 Trad

Weddings

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Here’s a Rundown of all the Beautiful Features From This Week

Published

8 hours ago

 on

Hey there, BellaNaija Weddings fam!

We’re super elated today and as always, the reason is simply – it’s Saturday! You already know, in our books, Saturdays mean one thing – weddings. All over the world, right now, there are love birds starting their journey into forever and the beauty of it all has us giddy.

If you’re reading this right now, then you’re most likely just like us, hopeless romantics and lovers of everything love. This week, like other weeks, we’ve got so much beauty to take in. From amazing wedding photos to heartwarming love stories, sultry pre-wedding shoot, bridal inspo, trending wedding moments, wedding planning tips and inspos. If you missed any part of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered!

Here’s a rundown of everything you may have missed during the week. Click on the title links for more on each story.

Cheers to a fabulous weekend!

It’s the #BTSloveaffair! Relish Teni & Bosun’s Exquisite White Wedding

The #BTSloveaffair Yoruba Trad was a Perfect Blend of Beauty & Culture

Relish The Beauty of Culture With Gloria & Rashid’s Ghanaian – Sierra Leonean Wedding

Abe & Eta’s Efik Traditional Wedding Came With a Lot of Beauty & Colours

From Kaduna to Illinois – Faith & Matthew’s Love Goes Beyond Borders!

Nike & Dami Started as University Buddies! The #AdeDam Love Story Will Make You Smile

Deji Knew Ayo Would Be His Love From the First Day He Saw Her Photo!

From a Friendship Request to The Big Question! See Tomiwa & Bosun’s #BNBling Moment

Stine & Nguemo Met at a Friend’s Birthday Party – Now It’s #STING22!

The Eterno Bridal Collection by Idiolnupo is a Fine Blend of Passion & Luxury

Go Peach & Creamy on Your Trad With This Alluring Beauty Look

Getting Traditionally Hitched? You Should Totally Pin This Bridal Inspo

Minimalist Brides-to-be Will Absolutely Love This Beauty Look!

Stand Out on Your Trad With This Stylish Bridal Beauty Look

#BBNaija’s Liquorose is Serving Premium Ghanaian Bridal Inspo With This Look

Teni & Her Bridal Squad Came Prepared & We Love To See It!

This Bride’s Flawless Look is all the Beauty Your Day Needs!

This Bridal Squad’s Excitement & Vibe Will Make Your Day!

This Video Will Have You Appreciating the Beauty of Culture

This Bride & Her Squad’s Vibes Will Make Your Day!

 

Related Topics:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Comet Nwosu: Is Our Resistance to Pain and Suffering the Reason We Are Stuck?

Ayodotun Rotimi-Akinfenwa: Reflections From a Decade In Marriage

Kaitlin Akwada: Learning to Embrace Body Positivity

Osezusi Bolodeoku: Your Child Has Been Diagnosed with Autism, Now What? 

Liza Kengran Vernyuy Came Up With An Innovative Idea To Help Tomato Farmers In Cameroon Curb Post-Harvest Losses
css.php