Connect with us

Sweet Spot Weddings

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Catch all the Thrills of Love With The Features From This Week

Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

Stan Nze's Sweet Birthday Message to Wifey Blessing Nze Has Us Swooning

BN TV Movies & TV Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

"It's that feeling like you found your best friend" - Temi Otedola on What Makes Fiancé Mr Eazi So Special

Sweet Spot Weddings

The #BTSloveaffair Wedding Was One For the Books!

BN TV Sweet Spot

Sisi Yemmie takes us Behind the Scenes of Her Family Shoot | Watch

Music Scoop Sweet Spot

Fans Think A$AP Rocky & Rihanna Tied the Knot in "D.M.B." Music Video

Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

7 Celebrity Couples Who Spent Date Night at the Met Gala 2022

News Sweet Spot Weddings

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Have an Awesome Weekend With all the Beautiful Features From This Week

Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

Cheers To Forever! Anita Asuoha 'Real Warri Pikin' & Ikechukwu Are Celebrating their 9th Wedding Anniversary

BN TV Movies & TV Music Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

This Has To Be One of the Most Romantic Adekunle Gold & Simi Moments Ever | Watch

Sweet Spot

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Catch all the Thrills of Love With The Features From This Week

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Hey there, BellaNaija Weddings fam!

Welcome to another beautiful weekend. As always, it’s a time of absolute excitement for us and we bet it’s the same for you as well. In our books, Saturdays are for one thing – weddings and by extension, love and all things sweet!

Speaking of love and sweetness, our week has been filled with an abundance and it’s only right that you feel all of it too! From beautiful wedding photos to heartwarming love stories, sultry pre-wedding photos, intriguing shoots, top notch wedding inspos and planning tips. If you missed any of it, you don’t have to worry – we’ve got you covered. Here’s a rundown of all the amazing features you missed this week. Click on the title links for more on each story.

Have a love and sweetness-filled weekend!

It’s #PJGlow22! Take in all the Beauty of Jennifer & Esosa’s White Wedding

Enjoy the Richness of Culture With Jennifer & Esosa’s Edo Trad

Over a Decade After Their First Meeting, Omobola & CJ Take it Down Forever Lane

Omobola & CJ’s Traditional Wedding Was a Burst of Colours

Enjoy The Thrills From #TheSintimateAffair2022 White Wedding

The #ABondforever22 Love Story Began at a Choir Rehearsal!

A House Party, a Game & a Kiss Led to Joy & Dolapo’s Ever After! #DJxperience22

Emmanuelle & Siji Found Love in The Sky – Now It’s Happy Ever After!

Queenet & Michael Started From an Instagram DM to a Perfect Rooftop Proposal!

Simplicity + Sophistication = The RIVINI SS 23 Bridal Collection by Rita VINIERIS

This Flawless Bridal Look is Perfect For Muslim Brides-to-be!

You Should Totally Pin This Simple & Chic Look For Your Civil Wedding

Edo Brides-to-be, We’ve Got The Perfect Inspo For You!

These Groomsmen Hyping The Bride Will Make You Smile!

The Vibes From This Groom’s Squad Has Set Our Mood for The Week!

This Bride’s Sisters Doubled as Her Wedding Vendors & We Love to See it

This Beautiful Mother – Daughter Moment Will Make Your Day!

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,

visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

Related Topics:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

And The Winner For #BNShareYourHustle May Edition Is…

Oderowho Elohor: The Thing About Retelling Single Stories

Kolawole Ajayi: Driving Safely During the Rainy Season

“Blood Sisters” Shows How A Single Act Can Change the Trajectory of One’s Life

Ene Abah: How I Rescued Myself From Chronic Stress
css.php