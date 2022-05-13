Enjoy The Beauty of Culture With Gloria & Rashid’s Ghanaian – Sierra Leonean Wedding

Africa is such a beautiful continent blessed with so many beautiful cultures; diverse – yet so similar. The colours and beauty of it all are absolutely worth loving and all of this is so clearly expressed in our traditional weddings. Today, we’re taking it all the way to Ghana and Sierra Leone courtesy of Gloria and Rashid.

The beautiful Ghanaian bride, Gloria got traditionally hitched to her Sierra Leonean prince charming, Rashid and it was a beautiful display of colours, love and culture. From the traditional rites to the reception, everything about this video will have you appreciating the beauty of culture.

Enjoy their pre-wedding photos and love story below.

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,

Credits

Videography: @maxwelljennings