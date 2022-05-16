Connect with us

Career

#BNShareYourHustle: Let Eko Market Personal Shopper Do All Your Shopping For You

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Hey BellaNaijarians!

We officially returned with our monthly friendly competition, where you, the BN community, nominate your favourite small-scale business and the highest nominated business gets a FREE post on the BellaNaija website and BellaNaija social media pages (InstagramTwitter & Facebook).

The winning business becomes our #BNShareYourHustle feature of the month.

For this month, after a thorough check, the winner is EKO Market Personal Shopper | @balogunpersonalshopper

When it comes to shopping at Èkó Market, Eko Market Personal Shopper is available to run your errands. They shop for people at Balogun, Idumota, Dosunmu, Apogbon, Breadfruit, Ebute Ero, Holloway, Jankara, and Tomjones.

They also act as a guide, so you can contact them to take you to the market to easily navigate your way. They’ll get you all you need and have it delivered wherever you are.

Their service charge is from as little as N1,500 upwards, depending on your list of items.

Send them a DM on Instagram @balogunpersonalshopper or send them a message on WhatsApp at +2348180458781

