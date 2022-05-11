Connect with us

Scoop

Major Move! Enioluwa Adeoluwa is the First Nigerian Brand Ambassador for Crocs 👏🏽

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Watch the Trailer for "Rise" the Movie Based on Giannis Antetokounmpo's Life

Beauty News Scoop

“I’ve been waiting for this moment” - Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty is Coming to Nigeria, Ghana, SA, Kenya

Music Scoop

Davido Teases His Next Album's First Single "Stand Strong"

BN TV Movies & TV Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

"It's that feeling like you found your best friend" - Temi Otedola on What Makes Fiancé Mr Eazi So Special

BN TV Nollywood Scoop

See the Emotional Moment Adebayo Salami 'Oga Bello' Got Surprised with an SUV for His 70th Birthday

Music Scoop

Tems Makes History as Future's Single "Wait For U" Debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100

Events Scoop Style

Obinna Omeruo, Sophie Chamberlain & Felix Asuquo Won the 'Design For The Stars' Competition at the First-Ever AMVCA Runway Show

Events Movies & TV Scoop

Tasha Smith, Bayo Akinfemi & A Few Hollywood Stars Will Attend the #AMVCA8

Features Scoop

The Art Markets in Abuja are a Trip Through Space, Time & Identity

Scoop

Major Move! Enioluwa Adeoluwa is the First Nigerian Brand Ambassador for Crocs 👏🏽

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Congratulations are in order! Enioluwa Adeoluwa has just landed a new role: Nigerian Brand Ambassador for Crocs, and the first at that.

In partnership with Crocs, the beauty influencer will use his platform to bring attention to the designs and creativity of the footwear in Nigeria. He will also inspire others to feel comfortable in their shoes by showing their personal Crocs style through exciting new collections and encouraging everyone to #ComeAsYouAre.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

In an Instagram post to announce the partnership, Crocs Nigeria wrote, “Introducing @enioluwaofficial as the @crocsnigeriaofficial brand ambassador for 2022.”

Known for using his platform to empower and inspire others, especially men in the beauty and skincare space, Enioluwa continues to be one of Nigeria’s most heralded talents.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Eni Adeoluwa (@enioluwaofficial)

As you can see, Enioluwa Adeoluwa is a man on the move, and we’re quite sure that Crocs Nigeria is in great hands!

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

“Blood Sisters” Shows How A Single Act Can Change the Trajectory of One’s Life

Ene Abah: How I Rescued Myself From Chronic Stress

Adedamola Adedayo: Are Characters in Comedy Skits Interwoven?

Be Transformed with The Catalyst: Mistakes People Make With Daily Affirmations

The Art Markets in Abuja are a Trip Through Space, Time & Identity
css.php