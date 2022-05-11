Major Move! Enioluwa Adeoluwa is the First Nigerian Brand Ambassador for Crocs 👏🏽

Congratulations are in order! Enioluwa Adeoluwa has just landed a new role: Nigerian Brand Ambassador for Crocs, and the first at that.

In partnership with Crocs, the beauty influencer will use his platform to bring attention to the designs and creativity of the footwear in Nigeria. He will also inspire others to feel comfortable in their shoes by showing their personal Crocs style through exciting new collections and encouraging everyone to #ComeAsYouAre.

In an Instagram post to announce the partnership, Crocs Nigeria wrote, “Introducing @enioluwaofficial as the @crocsnigeriaofficial brand ambassador for 2022.”

Known for using his platform to empower and inspire others, especially men in the beauty and skincare space, Enioluwa continues to be one of Nigeria’s most heralded talents.

As you can see, Enioluwa Adeoluwa is a man on the move, and we’re quite sure that Crocs Nigeria is in great hands!