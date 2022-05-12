Stan Nze’s Sweet Birthday Message to Wifey Blessing Nze Has Us Swooning

It’s no secret that our favourite Nollywood couple, Stan Nze and Blessing Nze, are completely head over heels in love, and we’re here for it.

Blessing is celebrating another year of life, and on her birthday, Stan made sure to let the world know just how much she means to him.

Stan posted a video montage of himself and his wife hugging one another in various stances, as well as all of the wonderful moments they shared on Instagram, along with a special message for the lady who holds his heart.

To my Ori Aku, Lolo Nze 1 of the Nzerians kingdom, my beautiful baby, my confidant, the wife of my youth, my lover, my best friend. Tomato Jos m, apu na anwu, ugogbe ezinuno m 😍😍😍 I love you my queen 👑 You are legit the best thing that has happened to me and as you have brought so much joy into my life, may joy and happiness be your experience now and forever more. HAPPY BIRTHDAY MRS NZE @blessingjessicaobasi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stan Nze (@stannze)

It doesn’t get any sweeter than that!

Happy Birthday, Blessing.