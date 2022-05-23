Of Beauty, Love & Colours! Enjoy The #HappilyEverRG Trad & White Wedding

Connect with us

“And they lived happily ever after”, is definitely one of the most beautiful lines to ever exist. But in our books, it’s not an ending – only a start to an even more beautiful journey. We’re super giddy today and it’s thanks to the beautiful lovebirds, Gbemi and Roma as they step into their “ever after”. If you missed their pre-wedding shoot, you should totally catch up here.

The two tied the knot traditionally and all the richness of culture came out to play as the Yoruba and Urhobo cultures were blended so beautifully. After their trad, they went on to seal the deal in beautiful outdoor white wedding ceremony with friends, family and well-wishers present to share their joy. The reception and after-party came with so much fun and cheer – the love can be felt even through their photos. Gbemi has us drooling as she looked every bit a stunning bride. Roma also came through dapper and suave.

From the traditional ceremony to their vow exchange, reception and after-party, the #HappilyEverRG wedding was one for the books.

Enjoy their beautiful wedding photos below.

Enjoy their trad photos below and catch their white wedding here.

Sweet, sweet love!

It’s time for the lovers to tie the knot. First, let’s take in the beauty of this decor…

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,

visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

Credits

Traditional Engagement

Bride @gbemi_k
Makeup @zainabazeez
1st Attire @mazellebridal
2nd Attire @mazellebridal
3rd Attire @weizdhurmfranklyn
Decor @theweddingguruu
Catering @foodcrushcatering @culinarywokcatering
Cake @pomelocakes
Alaga @sokoyokoto_
MC @oluwaseunp
Photography @emmanuellaphotosgallery
Videography @theweddingtv
Planner @2706events

White Wedding

Bride @gbemi_k
Makeup @flawlessfacesbyjane
Dress @elizabethandlacebridal
Second Dress @weizdhurmfranklyn
Groom’s fit @okunoren
Decor @btgdecor
Lights @ibiyemiabayomi
Cake @pomelocakes
AfterParty Lights @mrlightspeed
DJ @iamdjlammy
Photography @emmanuellaphotosgallery
Venue @thefivepalm
Planner @2706events

