Watch Out For Hennessy’s Collaboration with OsaSeven to Revitalise Basketball Court in Festac 

Hennessy is proud to introduce ‘In the Paint’ to Festac, Nigeria – a unique artistic initiative that brings the Never Stop Never Settle spirit of the brand to local communities through basketball and art.

Deeply rooted in urban culture, Hennessy’s ambition is to inspire and bring communities together. To celebrate these values, Hennessy has collaborated with renowned Nigerian Visual artist, OsaSeven to revitalise Park 23 basketball court on 23 road, Festac town – a court he played on as a kid 20 years ago. The collaboration demonstrates Hennessy’s longstanding commitment to supporting talented artists who embody the brand’s ethos of Never Stop Never Settle, continuing a decade of meaningful artistic collaborations.

“In The Paint” is part of a global series of artistic collaborations anchored on the role basketball plays within the community, with the first initiative having launched in Montreal, Canada in 2021,” says Oluwole Awoleke, Marketing Manager Nigeria. “We’re excited to reveal the results of this synergy with Osa Seven – for Hennessy it’s always been about moving beyond the lines. Hennessy is more than a cognac and this project is a testament to the fact that Hennessy continues to be the brand that enables the true spirit of community through the In the Paint initiative”.

Blending urban culture and cognac, the court design draws inspiration from the diverse cultures in Nigeria, while also celebrating heritage, unending creativity, and innovation.

On the court, OsaSeven, shows the iconic “Bras Armé” symbol that is synonymous with Hennessy placed in the middle of the design, an elaborate display of the Benin Ivory mask which is used as the Festac official logo and a symbol of heritage. The choice of curved patterns and colours depicts clouds heavy with rain before the break of dawn, which re-emphasizes the resilient attitude of Nigerians which fits perfectly into Hennessy’s DNA

According to OsaSeven, ‘This Artwork which is made up of bold curve patterns, colours and the Benin Queen bronze head represents the point where yesterday and tomorrow meets… today “

The Park 23 court will open its doors to the public on May 18, 2022. To learn more about the initiative, visit Hennessy.com or @ HennessyNigeria on Facebook.

18+ Please drink responsibly. Please do not forward to persons under 18 years

OsaSeven

Osadolor Okunpolor aka Osa Seven is a world-renowned Urban GFX and Graffiti Artist. Osa’s synonymy with meticulousness is well-lauded across the art and branding industry and his brilliance is impeccably evident in his work. His professionalism is deeply rooted in his over a decade worth of experience working in brand communications and his educational background in Visual Communication from the University of Lagos.

Passionate about storytelling, Osa Seven uses a diverse spectrum of art that appeals to human emotions as mediums of expression; contemporary art, abstract art, tribal designs, iconic images, scenic images, and brand designs.

Osa’s contribution and dedication to contemporary art in Africa are well recognized across the continent, in 2016, he was nominated in the Arts & Culture Category Of The Future Awards Africa. Globally, Osa was commissioned by Hennessy in 2019 to be the first African Artist to create art for the Very Special Cognac in celebration of the Hennessy Artistry’s 10th anniversary in Nigeria.

Osa’s achievements cannot be understated. His long-time passion to create an impact and determination to change the perception of street art have deeply influenced the lives of many like him and the status quo. His influences in the African Art Scene picked the interest of CNN’s African Voices, where Osa was accredited for his philanthropy and unique gift. Since then, he has also been featured on BBC, Reuters, Super Sports, and other prestigious media houses.

Passionate about people and social impact, Osa is the co-founder of Socially Africa, an NGO that allows him and many others to give back to society.

