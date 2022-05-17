Pepsi unveils DJ Crowd Kontroller as it’s Newest Disc Jockey Ambassador



Soft drink giant, Pepsi Naija, has unveiled popular disk jockey, Crowd Kontroller, as its newest DJ brand ambassador. The talented DJ was announced as the latest brand face, to the delight of the crowd, at the 8th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards after party.

With the unveiling, DJ Kontroller joins DJ Spinall, DJ Obi, DJ Cuppy and DJ Exclusive on a list of Pepsi Naija’s DJ ambassadors, and will henceforth feature in Pepsi’s campaigns.

Commenting on the choice of DJ Crowd Kontroller as the new face of the Pepsi brand, General Manager, Marketing, Seven-Up Bottling Company, Segun Ogunleye, said:

“We are happy to be adding DJ Crowd Kontroller to our list of Naija made brand ambassadors. DJ Crowd Kontroller’s talent, skills and connection with the Nigerian entertainment audience aligns with the aspirations of the Pepsi brand. We will be working together to create more memorable experiences for the Nigerian consumers.” Speaking on his new role with Pepsi, DJ Crowd Kontroller said: “I am proud and excited to be associated with Pepsi which has such a rich history with the Nigerian entertainment industry. Pepsi has created a connection with the Nigerian youth over the years, and I look forward to this adventure with the Pepsi Naija brand and music lovers across the country.”

Pepsi Naija is renowned as a huge supporter of the Nigerian music industry and was the first brand to ever sign on DJs as brand ambassadors. In 2018, it revolutionised the Naija music scene with the ‘Refresh the Mix’ campaign with which it announced its first set of DJ ambassadors.

The growing list of Pepsi ambassadors also include top music acts like Wizkid, Burnaboy, Davido, Tiwa Savage, and rave of the moment, Rema and Ayra Starr.

DJ Crowd Kontroller is known for his ability to sustain crowds’ dance tempo and keep them on their feet. He has a collection of mixtapes and a hit track titled ‘Money Sweet’ featuring Orezi.

Sponsored Content