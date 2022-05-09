Connect with us

Birthday, 20 Years in Entertainment & Launch of Girl Empowerment Scheme – Inside Ini Edo's Triple Celebration Party

On Sunday, May 9, Nollywood star, Ini Edo, had a triple celebration—her 40th birthday, 20 years in entertainment and the official launch of her “Girls Empowerment and Mentorship” Scheme.

Born out of her passion for children, Ini Edo officially introduced the “Girl Empowerment and Mentorship” Scheme, which she founded in 2021.

Watch her share all you need to know about it in the video below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

The event saw the attendance of so many stars in the entertainment industry including Mercy Aigbe, Iyabo Ojo, Toke Makinwa, Broda Shaggy, D’banj, and Kate Henshaw, to mention a few.

The Celebrant

Ini Edo & Her Mum

The Guests

