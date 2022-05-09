Connect with us

Scoop

Catch a Glimpse of Shade Okoya's Enchanting World as She Covers this Week's Edition of TheWill Downtown Magazine

Features Scoop

The Art Markets in Abuja are a Trip Through Space, Time & Identity

Nollywood Scoop

Birthday, 20 Years in Entertainment & Launch of Girl Empowerment Scheme - Inside Ini Edo's Triple Celebration Party

BN TV Nollywood Relationships Scoop Weddings

Everything you need to know about Blessing & Stan Nze's wedding plans | Watch

Scoop

New Music: Victor AD - Billz

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Star of Netflix's "Blood Sisters" Genoveva Umeh Elegantly Covers the Latest Issue of TW Magazine

Music Scoop Sweet Spot

Fans Think A$AP Rocky & Rihanna Tied the Knot in "D.M.B." Music Video

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Nancy Isime, Ini Dima-Okojie, Deyemi Okanlawon & More Glam It Up For "Blood Sisters" World Premiere

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

It's Here! Watch the First Episode of Netflix's "Never Late | African Time" Podcast featuring Kunle Remi & Celeste Ntuli

Events Scoop

2Baba, Tunde Onakoya, Mr Macaroni & Iyabo Ojo Spotted at the 9th Edition of NECLive | See Photos

Scoop

Catch a Glimpse of Shade Okoya’s Enchanting World as She Covers this Week’s Edition of TheWill Downtown Magazine

Published

2 hours ago

 on

On the cover of the latest edition of TheWill Downtown Magazine is the business mogul and fashion icon, Shade Okoya.

In this interview, Shade Okoya shares intimate details about her work, what the government should be doing with the fashion industry to generate funds for our beloved Nigeria, and areas where the Nigerian garment infrastructure needs improvement. She also spoke about motherhood and raising her children in the metaverse age.

Read this note from the Editor, Onah Nwachukwu:

While it was commonplace to think a young woman being married to a wealthy older man is just for, well, status symbol, some women are breaking this bias.

One of such women is our cover personality for this week, Shade Okoya @shade.okoya. As we all know, she was young when she made the bold move to marry Chief Rasaq Okoya, and while most people expected her to be the trophy wife, Shade Okoya now heads his business empire, proving she is anything but a trophy.

Click here to read the full issue.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

The Art Markets in Abuja are a Trip Through Space, Time & Identity

Mfonobong Inyang: The Dangerous Dance Between Bad Public Policies and Private Business Models

Comet Nwosu: Is Our Resistance to Pain and Suffering the Reason We Are Stuck?

Ayodotun Rotimi-Akinfenwa: Reflections From a Decade In Marriage

Kaitlin Akwada: Learning to Embrace Body Positivity
css.php