OPPO Reno 7- The Portrait Expert is now Available Nationwide in Nigeria

One of the most talked about mobile smartphone in Nigeria, OPPO Reno7 launched on May 17th 2022, which is just a week ago is now available to customers across Nigeria. The flagship smartphone which comes in two premium colors – Sunset Orange and Cosmic Black has been lauded asPortrait Expert with flagship photography and videography features. Reno 7 is a very sleek devicein terms of hardware design, containing some of the best features a budget flagship smartphone should have, giving users the ability to express their multi-faceted creativity be it video content creation, still photography and day to day usage.

Here are the Full Specs of OPPO Reno 7:

• Screen : 6.43 ” FHD + 90hz AMOLED Display

• Processor : Snapdragon 680 CPU

• Operating System: Android 12 and ColorOS 12.1.

• Security: Under-display fingerprint sensor

• IPX4 Water Resistant

• Back Camera: 64MP + 2MP Main Camera

• Front Camera: 32MP Front Camera with IMX709 Selfie Sensor

• A 3.5mm headphone jack

• Dual nano-SIM card (no MicroSD card slot)

• Battery: Here OPPO Reno7 4G has 4500mAh battery supporti ng 33W SuperVOOC fast charging.

Pricing and Availability

OPPO Reno 7 is now available nationwide at a recommended retail price of N219,900 naira. The OPPO Reno 7 is available in Nigeria in Sunset Orange and Cosmic Black. You can find it in all OPPO authorized retail stores such as Slot, Pointek, 3CHUB, Fine Brother and many more nationwide. You can also buy Reno 7 online from our ecommerce partners’ stores like Konga, and OPPO official store on Jumia. Available versioncomes in 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM (available in 4G version).

Unlimited Elite League: Ini Dima-Okojie, Mike Edwards and Nse Ikpe-Etim

“With OPPO Reno 7, you can showcase every shade of you and be Unlimited Me, In Portrait” says the Unlimited Elite League.

Top Features Customers Should Know about OPPO Reno7

Hardware and Artificial Intelligence

OPPO Reno7 is also the first smartphone to embed algorithms onto sensor hardware which enables the device to produce sharper, clearer and brighter images. This was achieved after OPPO engaged in extensive research in sensor technology in order to deliver the highest quality images to its customers. The pictures taken and videos recorded with Reno7 are exquisite and second to none.

Anti-Scratch activated

One of the common things customers do after purchasing a mobile phone is to protect it body of the phone with screen guards and external phone case to prevent their devices from scratch. With OPPO Reno7, the anti-scratch technology have been fully activated on it which makes it unnecessary for customers to spend more money buying phone case for their phones.

High Dynamic Range Selfie

Every year, since the inception of camera phones, a new technology is introduced to improve customers experience. Before the introduction of Reno7, backlight was one of the most difficult environments to master when taking photos, but with OPPO Reno7’s Selfie HDR function and the IMX709 sensor, it’s now easier than ever to happily snap sharper, brighter, and more natural-looking selfies in the presence of strong backlight. A smart way to appease Selfie enthusiasts.

AI Beautification

Consider this as a digital makeup or makeover. With AI Beautification, customers can erase blemishes, pimples, acne scars and sunspots, and intelligently retouch skin tones or makeup while keeping other desired features intact. It can also intelligently identify information such as ethnicity, gender and age to offer personalized retouching.

Comprehensive general testing beyond industry standards

OPPO products are only deemed fit for consumers only when they have successfully passed a series of rigorous quality tests. These cover all day-to-day usage scenarios that the phone is likely to come across, including waterproofing tests, temperature and humidity tests, drop tests, RF tests, audio tests, radiation tests, battery tests, button pressing tests, plugging tests, twisting tests, light aging tests, cosmetics tests, extreme environment tests, clothing tests, and many more. To guarantee the same high quality for users around the world, some of these tests have much higher requirements than the industry average. For example, the drop test, which simulates a typical free-fall scenario from various heights, was set at a height of 1 meter for OPPO phones against an industry average of 0.8 meters. These comprehensive, demanding tests ensure OPPO devices can be used as expected in both regular and extreme environments.

